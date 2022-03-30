KT Inside Bar MT5

KT Inside Bar plots the famous inside bar pattern in which the bar carries a lower high and higher low compared to the previous bar. The last bar is also known as the mother bar. On smaller time-frames, the inside bar sometimes appears similar to a triangle pattern.





Inside bars are usually traded by using pending buy and sell orders at the high or low of the previous bar(mother bar). Most of the time, the inside bar pattern provides breakout entries in the trend direction. Inside bars are generally not recommended to trade the reversals.

It also provides Stoploss and Takeprofit levels. However, veteran traders should decide the entries and targets using more detailed analysis.