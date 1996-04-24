Visual Heatmap Book Analyzer

Visual Heatmap Book Analyser


This indicator monitors the market liquidity and generates colors based on order patterns, quantities, and renewal activities in the book. This allows you to visualize the order flow and identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity.

The indicator uses machine learning techniques to analyze the order behavior in the book, enabling it to detect patterns and trends in orders, allowing you to make informed decisions about your trading operations.

The color palette of the indicator is generated from real-time market order flow. This enables you to quickly identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity, making data-driven decisions.

Identify Areas of High and Low Liquidity:

With this indicator, you can rapidly identify areas with high liquidity, where orders are easier to execute, and areas with low liquidity, where orders may be more challenging to realize.

Identify Areas of High and Low Activity:

The indicator also enables you to quickly identify areas with high activity, which may indicate some type of dispute between market players, making it a prime candidate for testing.

Make Data-Driven Decisions:

The indicator provides precise information about the order flow in the market, enabling you to make informed decisions about your trading operations.

Stay Ahead of the Game:

With this indicator, you can monitor the market liquidity in real-time and react quickly to changes in patterns of liquidity.

Color Correlation:

Here's the correlation between colors and market liquidity and activity:

  • White: Maximum liquidity, many orders in the book.
  • Light Gray: High liquidity, large number of orders in the book.
  • Dark Gray: Medium liquidity, reasonable number of orders in the book.
  • Gray: Low liquidity, few orders in the book.
  • Black: Minimum liquidity, only one or a few orders in the book.
  • Red: High demand for an asset, indicating low liquidity.
  • Green: High supply for an asset, indicating high liquidity.
  • Light Yellow: Minimum liquidity and many orders in the book.
  • Yellow: Medium liquidity and moderate number of orders in the book.
  • Pink: Low liquidity and few orders in the book.
  • Light Pink: Maximum liquidity and many orders in the book.
  • Green-Yellow: Medium liquidity and reasonable number of orders in the book.

See the real market structure, predict your trades with information on what may happen, not based on what has already happened.


IMPORTANT: for the correct functioning of the indicator it is MANDATORY to have access to the depth of the market.

Test demo account

Discussão sobre o indicador


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The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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MediasCoiote
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
5 (1)
Indicators
As médias coiote automatizam a leitura de analise de médias rápidas e lentas no saldo do volume e preço. Quando as médias estão em modo compra, a coloração do candle fica azul. Quando as médias estão em modo venda, a coloração do candle fica magenta. Quando a coloração fica verde ou vermelho, temos a tomada das médias no volume mas não no preço, quando isso ocorre é um sinal de atenção. A concepção do indicador é ser utilizado para operações em saída de consolidações na direção da tendencia do
FREE
CoioteCandlePVA
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
5 (1)
Indicators
Candle com coloração de Volume Price Analysis  (VPA) segundo as definições da Anna Coulling, é possível configurar períodos de  climax e rising, fator de extreme e fator de rising. Pode-se usar volume real ou volume de ticks. O VPA considera a variação de preço por volume do período, indicando se um movimento está recebendo ignição, está em seu climax ou se já não existe mais interesse.
FREE
Coiote Volume Candle
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Candle de Volume Coiote O Candle de Volume  Coiote é um indicador que mede a variação do volume no tempo, seu corpo é pela variação do volume anterior pelo volume atual, sua direção pelo fechamento do preço. 1. identificado um topo no indicador Candle de Volume  Coiote (marcado o fechamento do preço). 2. identificado um fundo no indicador Candle de Volume Coiote (marcado o fechamento do preço). 3. fundo 3 igual fundo 2 no indicador Candle de Volume Coiote, preço no 3 é diferente de fundo 2. P
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Divergence Wave
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Ondas de Divergência. Antes do mercado tomar um sentido e se manter em tendencia, existem sinais que podem ser lidos, nos permitindo assim entender o "lado mas forte", e realizar trades de maior probabilidade de acerto com risco reduzido, esses movimentos são persistentes e contínuos, proporcionando excelente rentabilidade. Ondas de Divergência é um histograma que acumula a divergência de  entre preço e volume a cada tick, permitindo assim encontrar pontos de absorção, áreas de acumulo e distrib
CoioteChart
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O Indicador CoioteChart foi construído pra facilitar desde a leitura de contexto de mercado até a micro estrutura do candle, facilitando ajustes operacionais e tomadas e decisão com alta eficácia. Possui um controle para habilitar e desabilitar a visualização das pocs, vwap, zonas de máxima e mínima negociação, pode ser utilizado data sources de tempos gráficos para cálculos ou utilizado os ticks de agressão do time and trades, funciona com volume real e volume de ticks. As colorações são atrib
CoioteTarget
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Projeção de alvos harmônicos com dois cliques, os alvos possuem melhor qualidade quando ancorados em candles climáticos, seja de ignição ou exaustão ou em pivôs de alto volume. Funciona com qualquer ativo (volume real e volume tick), em qualquer tempo gráfico, ações, indicies, futuros, forex, criptomoedas, commodities, energia, mineiro e qualquer outro. As projeções devem respeitar os princípios de confluência e simetria, portanto não devem ser utilizados unicamente como critério de decisão, seu
CoioteTradeDetector
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O CoioteTradeDetector monitora o time and trades (time and salles), é possível criar filtros de alerta gráficos (plotagem de linha com qtd) com variações de agressões pré-definidas. É possível monitorar grandes lotes, ordens diretas e alta frequência de trades. Para perfeito funcionamento do produto é preciso ter os dados de agressão da corretora (acesso completo ao times and trades).
CoioteAverageSpreed
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O indicador CoioteAverageSpreed é uma releitura do indicador AverageSpreed. Ele mostra a relação de esforço x resultado entre o volume e a volatilidade do preço. Com o volume heatmap é possível identificar visualmente se o preço foi deslocado com uma quantidade maior de volume e se o deslocamento do preço apresentou maior resultado ou não. É possível identificar momentos de ignição e exaustão do movimento, além de injeções de fluxo para dar continuidade a um movimento.
CoioteWeisWave
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
CoioteWeisWave é uma releitura do indicador de VSA WeisWave com indicação do estouro de fractal, método de analise dos TradersPiolhos e implementado originalmente pelo Trader Dario Junqueira. A versão Coiote foi reprojetada para indicação da volatilidade do volume no fractal. A coloração adicional (azul e magenta) dão sinais de entrada, saída e pontos de gerenciamento, podendo ser usados também como suporte e resistência. Existem 3 modos de exibição do weis wave, por volume total, por range e po
CoioteDeltaCandle
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O indicador precisa do times and trades (time and salles) para seu correto funcionamento. O Volume é composto por ordens à mercado compradoras e vendedoras que agrediram o book de ofertas, o Delta é a diferença das ordens a mercado compradoras e vendedoras. O CoioteDeltaCandle monitora o time and trades e à partir dos dados de agressão forma candles temporais em 4 formatos diferentes, possível selecionar à partir de configurações. São elas: Modo com acumulação. Modo com pavio. Modo inverter.
Coiote Book Balance
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Coiote Book Balance é um indicador que monitora o livro de ofertas e indica de maneira simplificada o níveis de renovação de ordens agrupados no timeframe gáfico, mostrando quanto o maior lado renovou e a diferença dessas renovações. Além disso, é possível visualizar em quais preços estão as maiores ordens da cada lado, o preço teórico dessa liquidez e a quantidade de lotes em tempo real. Para correto funcionamento do indicador é preciso que o livro de ofertas seja aberto antes da inclusão do in
BopCoiote
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
5 (1)
Indicators
O Indicador BOPCoiote é uma releitura do indicador Balance of Power proposto por Igor Livshin em Agosto de 2001, publicado na Stocks and Commodities Magazine. Uma média móvel de 14 períodos é recomendada para gráficos diários. Embora o número de períodos possa variar dependendo da natureza do mercado e dos prazos. O nível em que ele agrupa seus fundos e topos é considerado uma das propriedades mais importantes do indicador BOP. Durante as tendências de alta, suas máximas frequentemente tocam os
OrderFlowMomentun
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
order flow indicator that monitors price formation effectively identifying market direction. As it is an extremely fast indicator, it should be used in support and resistance, static and dynamic regions, the OrderFlowWay will predictively indicate the veracity of breakouts that have not happened yet, showing whether there is action by big players in the traded price. Operations must be carried out after crossing the lines, preferably close to the zero axis of the indicator.
CoioteOscilator
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
CoioteOscilator é um rastreador de tendência e padrões de estruturas gráficas. O Indicador é composto de 3 elementos. oscilador principal lento: histograma com nível de 0 até 50 e 4 cores, 2 compradoras, de 0 até 30 e acima de 30 e duas vendedoras, de 0 até 30 e acima de 30.   oscilador principal  rápido: linha magenta com nível de -50 até 50. gatilho:  linha amarela com nível de -50 até 50. O  oscilador principal lento  é um rastreador de tendência primaria. O  oscilador   principal  rápido é u
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