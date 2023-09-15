Strong Candle2

Strong Candle

Indicates the size of each candlestick with the text value above it and indicates which candlestick has a body larger than the one specified in the parameters in percentage, that is, a strong candlestick (between Size_Min and Size_Max) with at least x% of body.

The candlestick size is placed in the buffer and that is the buy or sell indication, where: value > 0 = bullish candle or value < 0 bearish candle, value = 0 means no indication (the candle did not match the desired pattern)



