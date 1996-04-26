Smart Indicators

Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis.

The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow traders to show, hide, or activate any tool with a single click, keeping the chart clean and focused on a specific strategy.

Dashboard Buttons & Their Functions:

  1. Auto Pattern Button (Classical Patterns):

    • Function: When activated, it detects and identifies classical technical price patterns (such as ascending/descending channels, triangles, and wedges), automatically drawing their trendlines and labeling the pattern name on the chart.

  2. Dynamic Trend Button (Dynamic Trend Lines):

    • Function: Controls the visibility of trend analysis based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA 21). Trendline colors change dynamically to clearly indicate whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or neutral state.

  3. Candles & WinRate Button (Candlestick Patterns & Success Rate):

    • Function: Enables the detection of strong reversal candlestick patterns (such as Bullish/Bearish Engulfing and Pin Bars), displaying an estimated WinRate percentage for each expected pattern based on historical data.

  4. SMC - Smart Money Concepts Button:

    • Function: Displays smart money tracking tools, identifying liquidity pools (Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity: BSL / SSL), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and bullish/bearish institutional Order Blocks.

  5. Support & Resistance Button (Automatic Support & Resistance):

    • Function: Controls the display of powerful horizontal support and resistance levels based on previous Swing Highs and Lows to define price targets and strong reversal zones.

  6. Auto Fibonacci Button:

    • Function: Automatically plots Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the lowest and highest price points within a specified timeframe, displaying correction levels accurately without manual drawing.

  7. Market Sessions Button:

    • Function: Displays time blocks for major global trading sessions (Asia, London, New York) directly on the chart, and activates a side guideline panel showing the status of each session (active or closed) along with a precise countdown timer to session close.

  8. MTF Scanner Button (Multi-Timeframe Scanner):

    • Function: Activates a side monitoring panel that allows traders to track market trends for multiple currency pairs and assets simultaneously across various timeframes (ranging from M15 to W1) based on the EMA indicator.

  9. Risk Calculator Button (Interactive Risk Calculator):

    • Function: Opens an integrated money management panel where users can input their desired risk percentage. The indicator then automatically calculates the optimal Lot Size and estimated Stop Loss based on the Average True Range (ATR).

  10. VPVR Volume Profile Button:

    • Function: Activates horizontal volume distribution across price levels to identify the Point of Control (POC) and major liquidity concentration zones, accompanied by an explanatory panel on how to use them effectively.

  11. KNN Ghost Projection Button (AI KNN Projection):

    • Function: Powers a smart prediction tool driven by AI and historical pattern matching to project a potential future price path ("Ghost Line"), paired with an instructional panel.

  12. Trade-Plan Button (Automatic Trade Plan):

    • Function: Renders a ready-made, pre-formatted trade setup plan directly on the chart, specifying the entry point, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) based on a predefined 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.

  13. Momentum Exhaustion Button:

    • Function: Activates a momentum-sensing system designed to detect Overbought and Oversold conditions at major market highs and lows, complete with a detailed guiding panel to help traders catch price reversals safely.


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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Indicators
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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