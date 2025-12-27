BBMA Dashboard Guide
- Indicators
- Sahid Akbar
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 December 2025
- Activations: 5
📌 Product Description: BBMA Dashboard Guide
BBMA Dashboard Guide is a BBMA-based indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure across all timeframes – from MN1 down to M1 – in one clean and interactive dashboard.
With this tool, you no longer need to switch between multiple charts. All key information is displayed in a single, easy-to-read dashboard.
✨ Key Features:
-
🔎 Multi-Timeframe Structure
Instantly view BBMA analysis from monthly to 1-minute charts, allowing you to track long-term trends and short-term movements at the same time.
-
📊 Potential Pair Option
Analyze market opportunities based on your trading style:
-
Swing → medium-term trading.
-
Intraday → daily trading.
-
Scalping → fast entries with short targets.
-
-
📐 Fibo Musang Tool
Integrated Fibonacci Musang with flexible modes:
-
Vertical & Horizontal style for different strategies.
-
Helps define precise entry zones and profit targets.
-
-
⚙️ Custom Pair Selector
Easily adjust and choose which pairs to display on the dashboard according to your trading preferences.
💡 Advantages:
-
Clean and intuitive dashboard interface.
-
Suitable for all trading approaches (Swing, Intraday, Scalping).
-
Saves time by consolidating BBMA structure across multiple timeframes.
-
Improves consistency in identifying BBMA signals and setups.
📌 Note:
This indicator is not a “get-rich-quick tool” but a BBMA analysis assistant designed to enhance clarity and speed in reading market structures.