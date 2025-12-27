BBMA Dashboard Guide

📌 Product Description: BBMA Dashboard Guide

BBMA Dashboard Guide is a BBMA-based indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure across all timeframes – from MN1 down to M1 – in one clean and interactive dashboard.

With this tool, you no longer need to switch between multiple charts. All key information is displayed in a single, easy-to-read dashboard.

✨ Key Features:

  • 🔎 Multi-Timeframe Structure
    Instantly view BBMA analysis from monthly to 1-minute charts, allowing you to track long-term trends and short-term movements at the same time.

  • 📊 Potential Pair Option
    Analyze market opportunities based on your trading style:

    • Swing → medium-term trading.

    • Intraday → daily trading.

    • Scalping → fast entries with short targets.

  • 📐 Fibo Musang Tool
    Integrated Fibonacci Musang with flexible modes:

    • Vertical & Horizontal style for different strategies.

    • Helps define precise entry zones and profit targets.

  • ⚙️ Custom Pair Selector
    Easily adjust and choose which pairs to display on the dashboard according to your trading preferences.

💡 Advantages:

  • Clean and intuitive dashboard interface.

  • Suitable for all trading approaches (Swing, Intraday, Scalping).

  • Saves time by consolidating BBMA structure across multiple timeframes.

  • Improves consistency in identifying BBMA signals and setups.

📌 Note:
This indicator is not a “get-rich-quick tool” but a BBMA analysis assistant designed to enhance clarity and speed in reading market structures.


