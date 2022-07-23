Strength and Weakness Trading EA
- Utilities
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Quang Dung PhamThis is high risk market! You must have experience about FX, Gold trading and can cover the risk by yourself.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 23 July 2022
- Activations: 10
This is a full automated Multi-Currency Trading System based on price action analysis, algorithm and logic functions to find out what the STRONGEST currency is and what the WEAKEST currency is, then pairing and focus on that symbol pair to trade. It is combined with Breakout Trading Strategy and Loss Recovery Trading Function instead of Stop Loss. This Expert Adviser can also give traders the overview about the whole currency market in specific time frame series and traders can make their own decisions. It can be used in manual trading for trailing stop, loss recovery trading, close all by time.
- Symbol pairs (28 pairs): EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, NZDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, CADCHF, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, NZDCHF.
- Leverage: greater than 1:200
- Min deposit: $1,000
- Account type: Instant execution
- VPS is required
How Is The Premium Version Different?
- Open new orders continuously
- Loss Recovery Trading and profit protection for 5 symbols
- Manual open trade combination
- Break even function
Advantages
- Loss recovery trading function
- Reverse Loss recovery function
- Hidden/Show stop loss and take profit (SLTP)
- Breakout trading strategy
- Fixed and automated lot size based on account balance
- Do not use indicators
- No scalp
- Flexible trading time
How It Works?
- The STRONGEST currency vs. the WEAKEST currency = Symbol pair for BUY order
- The WEAKEST currency vs. the STRONGEST currency = Symbol pair for SELL order
Parameters
- EA Mode: select the mode for input use
- Max Number Of Different Symbols For Trading: the maximum symbols to manage by this EA
- Open Orders By: select the mode for open orders, properly is manual
- Hidden/Show Stop Loss and Take Profit: select the mode of show/hidden stop loss and take profit (SLTP) price or no STLTP
- Comment Display Mode: select the comment view mode on the chart
- Max Similar Symbols: the maximum similar currency symbol to be trade, properly is 1
- Use Auto Close Open Similar Symbols: if use this function, the EA will automatically detect the similar symbols in the open positions to close
- Lot Size Calculate Mode: select the lot size calculation mode: auto lot size or fixed lot size
- Fixed Lot Size: the value of fixed lot size to open trades
- Min Account Balance To Start Auto Lot Size: the minimum account balance to start auto lot size function
- Auto Lot Size Ratio Per Balance of $10.000 (<=0.5): the ratio of lot size to calculate lot size for trade base on the account balance, properly from 0.01 - 0.1
- Stop Loss (in points): stop loss in point
- Take Profit (in points): take profit in point
- Loss Handle Strategy: select the mode to handle lose trades: stop loss and trailing or loss recovery (recommended)
- Zone Recovery Area Size (in point): the size of Zone Recovery to open the opposite trend positions
- Target Profit (in point): the target to close all positions
- Max Turn Rounds (<=50): the maximum turns of loss recovery, properly is less than 15
- Use Reverse Loss Recovery Function: if the maximum turn is hit the EA will close the last position instead of opening more turns
- Anti-Trend Turn (2,4,6,...) Keeping Lot Size (%): the percent of the first lot size you want the EA to open when Loss Recovery Function works, properly 10%
- Min Profit To Start Trailing Stop (in point): the minimum earning point to activate the trailing function
- Trailing Points: the trailing point (the distance to the current price)
- Trailing Step (in point): the trailing step
- Use Break Even: select the mode of using break even function
- Break Even Type: select to break even type, break even stop or break even trailing
- Close Break Even By: select the unit to calculate break even, percentage or amount
- Min Break Even Profit (>0) (in amount): the amount to activate break even function
- Break Even Distance (in amount): the distance from the min profit to the pullback price to close all
Recommendation
- Use the preset input.
- Low or free swap trading account.
- DO NOT close any open positions when Loss Recovery Function is working.
Note
- MT4 tester does not allow to open orders of different currency symbols instead of the selected symbol for testing (only one symbol for testing).