Strength and Weakness Trading EA

This is a full automated Multi-Currency Trading System based on price action analysis, algorithm and logic functions to find out what the STRONGEST currency is and what the WEAKEST currency is, then pairing and focus on that symbol pair to trade. It is combined with Breakout Trading Strategy and Loss Recovery Trading Function instead of Stop Loss. This Expert Adviser can also give traders the overview about the whole currency market in specific time frame series and traders can make their own decisions. It can be used in manual trading for trailing stop, loss recovery trading, close all by time.

  • Symbol pairs (28 pairs): EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, NZDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, CADCHF, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, NZDCHF.
  • Leverage: greater than 1:200
  • Min deposit: $1,000
  • Account type: Instant execution
  • VPS is required


How Is The Premium Version Different?

  • Open new orders continuously
  • Loss Recovery Trading and profit protection for 5 symbols
  • Manual open trade combination
  • Break even function


Advantages

  • Loss recovery trading function
  • Reverse Loss recovery function
  • Hidden/Show stop loss and take profit (SLTP)
  • Breakout trading strategy
  • Fixed and automated lot size based on account balance
  • Do not use indicators
  • No scalp
  • Flexible trading time


How It Works?

  • The STRONGEST currency vs. the WEAKEST currency = Symbol pair for BUY order
  • The WEAKEST currency vs. the STRONGEST currency = Symbol pair for SELL order


Parameters

  • EA Mode: select the mode for input use
  • Max Number Of Different Symbols For Trading: the maximum symbols to manage by this EA
  • Open Orders By: select the mode for open orders, properly is manual
  • Hidden/Show Stop Loss and Take Profit: select the mode of show/hidden stop loss and take profit (SLTP) price or no STLTP
  • Comment Display Mode: select the comment view mode on the chart
  • Max Similar Symbols: the maximum similar currency symbol to be trade, properly is 1
  • Use Auto Close Open Similar Symbols: if use this function, the EA will automatically detect the similar symbols in the open positions to close
  • Lot Size Calculate Mode: select the lot size calculation mode: auto lot size or fixed lot size
  • Fixed Lot Size: the value of fixed lot size to open trades
  • Min Account Balance To Start Auto Lot Size: the minimum account balance to start auto lot size function
  • Auto Lot Size Ratio Per Balance of $10.000 (<=0.5): the ratio of lot size to calculate lot size for trade base on the account balance, properly from 0.01 - 0.1
  • Stop Loss (in points): stop loss in point
  • Take Profit (in points): take profit in point
  • Loss Handle Strategy: select the mode to handle lose trades: stop loss and trailing or loss recovery (recommended)
  • Zone Recovery Area Size (in point): the size of Zone Recovery to open the opposite trend positions
  • Target Profit (in point): the target to close all positions
  • Max Turn Rounds (<=50): the maximum turns of loss recovery, properly is less than 15
  • Use Reverse Loss Recovery Function: if the maximum turn is hit the EA will close the last position instead of opening more turns
  • Anti-Trend Turn (2,4,6,...) Keeping Lot Size (%): the percent of the first lot size you want the EA to open when Loss Recovery Function works, properly 10%
  • Min Profit To Start Trailing Stop (in point): the minimum earning point to activate the trailing function
  • Trailing Points: the trailing point (the distance to the current price)
  • Trailing Step (in point): the trailing step
  • Use Break Even: select the mode of using break even function
  • Break Even Type: select to break even type, break even stop or break even trailing
  • Close Break Even By: select the unit to calculate break even, percentage or amount
  • Min Break Even Profit (>0) (in amount): the amount to activate break even function
  • Break Even Distance (in amount): the distance from the min profit to the pullback price to close all


Recommendation

  • Use the preset input.
  • Low or free swap trading account.
  • DO NOT close any open positions when Loss Recovery Function is working.


Note

  • MT4 tester does not allow to open orders of different currency symbols instead of the selected symbol for testing (only one symbol for testing).


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3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Dear valued clients, Have a good day! This application will support you to manage the risk of your account according to your settings such as automated set the stop loss, take profit, automated close the position of total loss or profit greater than the preset input. You also can set your target equity, it will close all positions when it meet the desired target. The followings are the input parameters: Equity Target To Close and Delete All Orders ($) Equity Limit To Protect (Close All) Appl
Loss Recovery Trading Robot Demo
Quang Dung Pham
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This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
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Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
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