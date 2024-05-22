EA Toolkit All in One Basket Multicurrency Grid

Description:



Discover the EA Toolkit, your comprehensive trading companion engineered to harness a multicurrency grid strategy enriched with an all-in-one encompassing suite of running strategies. This meticulously crafted Expert Advisor (EA) for the MT4 platform comes armed with scalping capabilities that utilize an Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (AVWAP) as a support and resistance indicator, adapting swiftly to market trends and news.





Key Features:

Multi-Currency Grid Strategy: Engage in trading multiple currencies within a singular grid setup. Scalping Capabilities: Deploy a scalping trading method in trending market conditions using AVWAP as a guiding tool for identifying support and resistance levels. Self-Adaptive to News: This EA is engineered to react to market news, ensuring your trading strategy remains resilient during high volatility periods. All-in-One Running Strategies: Customize your trading approach by selecting from an array of running strategies to align with your risk tolerance and trading objectives. Comprehensive Grid Management: Adjust grid settings including grid pips, reference price refresh rate, and maximum number of orders in each direction. Directional Settings: Optimize order direction settings based on statistical trading results, historical data, and swing points. Robust Lot Management: Utilize a ladder and multiplier system for precise lot setup. Take Profit & Stop Loss Management: Employ time-based, fixed, or dynamic take profit and stop loss settings powered by ATR (Average True Range) to safeguard your investments and secure profits. Decision Algorithm Parameters: Utilize a robust suite of decision algorithm parameters for a data-driven trading approach. Basket Stop & Time Trading Setup: Define precise trading hours, take profit and stop loss targets for basket trading. Customizable Alerts & Notifications: Stay informed with configurable email, push, and alert notifications on trade open & close events.





Detailed Configurable Parameters:



Basic Trading Settings: Set the base lot size according to account equity, choose the running strategy, and specify the unit (percentage or pips) for settings.

Set the base lot size according to account equity, choose the running strategy, and specify the unit (percentage or pips) for settings. Pair/Order Grid Settings: Define grid, refresh grid reference price rate, set the maximum number of orders in each direction, and adjust grid settings by fixed pips, EURUSD grid/move or by percentage.

Define grid, refresh grid reference price rate, set the maximum number of orders in each direction, and adjust grid settings by fixed pips, EURUSD grid/move or by percentage. Pair/Order Direction Settings: Customize the order direction settings based on various statistics and swing points.

Customize the order direction settings based on various statistics and swing points. Pair/Order Lot Setup Settings: Establish lot management parameters through a ladder and multiplier system.

Establish lot management parameters through a ladder and multiplier system. Pair/Order Take Profit Settings: Set time to close orders, fixed take profit levels, and implement order lock profit settings based on ATR.

Set time to close orders, fixed take profit levels, and implement order lock profit settings based on ATR. Pair/Order Stop Loss Settings: Define fixed stop loss settings or utilize ATR for dynamic stop loss management.

Define fixed stop loss settings or utilize ATR for dynamic stop loss management. Decision Algorithm Parameters: Set parameters for statistical decision-making, including array size for statistics, thresholds for action decisions, and weightings for various indicators.

Set parameters for statistical decision-making, including array size for statistics, thresholds for action decisions, and weightings for various indicators. Basket STOP Trading Setup: Set take profit and stop loss targets in percentage for basket trading.

Set take profit and stop loss targets in percentage for basket trading. Basket TIME Trading Setup: Define trading hours, Friday no-trade and close hours, and settings for auto trading high impact news by currency.

Define trading hours, Friday no-trade and close hours, and settings for auto trading high impact news by currency. Main EA Controls: Set magic number, margin percentage to stop new trades, pause processing between ticks, and symbol prefix/suffix for trade symbols.

Set magic number, margin percentage to stop new trades, pause processing between ticks, and symbol prefix/suffix for trade symbols. Other & Testing Controls: Debug controls for error checking and message printing, including notifications settings for trade events.





The EA Toolkit - All-in-One Basket Multicurrency Grid is designed for traders in search of a sophisticated yet flexible trading system. The extensive range of configurable parameters ensures a tailored trading experience suitable for both novice and experienced traders. Embrace the toolkit today and unfold a new horizon of automated trading opportunities or just implement a set and forget trading system!



