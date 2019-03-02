Diamond Pattern

5

The diamond top and bottom are reversal patterns. It represents a rally to a new high with a drop to a support level followed by a rally to make a new high and a quick decline, breaking the support level to make a higher low. The bounce from the higher low is then followed by a rally, but making a lower high instead. Once this behavior is identified, prices then break the trend line connecting the first and second lows and start to decline further.

You can find MT5 version hier

Indicator shows you target level and stop loss level. Stoploss level can be adjusted depending on your risk tolerance.


The following alert types are available:

- Popup alert,

- Email ( Settings in metatrader 4 stations necessary: instruction ),

- Notification to mql5 app ( Settings in mql5.com profile necessary: instruction  ),

- sound,

- Comment at screen,

- log at expert tab


INPUT PARAMETERS

*** Pattern setup

Min Points - Min points between resistance / Support prices

Trend Move Min Bars - min trending bars before checking pattern

Trend Move Max Bars - max trending bars before checking pattern

Enable reversal signal - Enable reversal signal

Enable continuation signal - Enable continuation signal

*** Trade setup

Stoploss Offset Points - Stoploss offsett of from pattern high/low point

*** Visualisation

Panel Offset - Panel vertical position offset from above

Alert Type - choose alert type

Reviews 2
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.03.29 17:49 
 

Nicely done. This indicator shows pattern, levels to trade and the best part is confirmation arrow showing direction.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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What is Double Top and Bottom Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis is used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns. you can fin MT4 version hier Indicator shows you 2 Level target and stop loss level. Stoploss level
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Suleiman Alhawamdah
73146
Suleiman Alhawamdah 2023.06.18 22:21 
 

We hope to update indicator, first remove the annoying green box because it is meaningless and takes up a lot of space on the screen and causes visual distortion, and we hope for some quality improvements and search for deals

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.03.29 17:49 
 

Nicely done. This indicator shows pattern, levels to trade and the best part is confirmation arrow showing direction.

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