Strangelove

Strangelove monitors the formation of a trend and helps the user identify entry points. Thanks to this data, the investor is able to predict the situation and form a game strategy. It is trend signals that allow clients of brokerage companies to achieve efficient use of trading instruments and achieve better profitability.

The correct calculation of the current trend is the key to successful asset trading in the foreign exchange market. It is important to understand that trading is never in a stable or cyclical position. Rates are constantly changing, especially for active trading or currency pairs that are influenced by a number of factors. That is, it will be possible to fix the direction of the quote change only once, after a while the vector will change.

The Strangelove indicator performs quite well on all time intervals. But, my opinion is that I would use it on the M15-H1 intervals. Now I will try to justify my opinion on this.

You must understand that we have a trend indicator in front of us, therefore, it will sometimes lag behind the price, which will force us to enter the market initially at a price that is not favorable for us. Given this fact, we need such movements that could level the initial delay in entry.

As for large intervals, using this indicator here, you will be forced to work with large stops, and this is just an extra risk. Thus, you will be forced to reduce the volume of your trade, as the risk in points per trade will increase. Accordingly, I believe that the M15-H1 interval will be enough.
