FVGs MT4

5

A simple indicator that automatically highlights all FVGs (Fair Value Gaps) formed on the chart, as well as FVGs on history. It is possible to select colors for FVGs of different directions (long or short), select the time interval, select the color of middle point and you can also choose whether to delete filled FVGs or leave them on the chart (the option is beneficial for backtesting).

The indicator can be very useful for those, who trade according to the concept of smart money, ICT, or simply use the FVG pattern in their trading.

MT5 version: CLICK


Reviews 7
Роман RomanL_2112 Лагуш
165
Роман RomanL_2112 Лагуш 2025.01.15 21:14 
 

Як уже ПИСАВ - індикатор не підводить

Telpe01
14
Telpe01 2024.08.07 12:02 
 

Nice thank you

Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 03:08 
 

The rating is obvious self explanatory. The indicator is extremely respected.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Роман RomanL_2112 Лагуш
165
Роман RomanL_2112 Лагуш 2025.01.15 21:14 
 

Як уже ПИСАВ - індикатор не підводить

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.10.25 20:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Telpe01
14
Telpe01 2024.08.07 12:02 
 

Nice thank you

Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 03:08 
 

The rating is obvious self explanatory. The indicator is extremely respected.

vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aussie Trader
1054
Aussie Trader 2024.04.23 00:36 
 

Accurate and reliable with intelligent features and options to show only those in a particular direction or those in a certain time zone. Thanks to the author for sharing

danmar
2479
danmar 2024.03.21 15:41 
 

Hi, a simple and effective indicator which is really interesting, and free !. Well Done. Thank you

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