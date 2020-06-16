MACD plus TDI

  • Indicators
  • Devy Tanusukma
    Devy Tanusukma

    Devy Tanusukma

    4.5 (12)
    I develop custom indicators and expert advisors to backtest, trade and analyze trading algorithm/strategy on MT4 platform. In general it takes about 10 seconds to test a trading strategy over 10 years period with my custom tester. It will record all the trade entries, take profit, stop loss and
    11 products
  • Version: 1.0

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) combined with Traders Dynamic Index (TDI)

Input parameters:

  • signal mode: true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader)
  • arrow shift: distance between TDI line to arrow on chart
  • middle band: use middle band (middle bolinger band) signal filter
  • price line: use 50 price line signal filter
  • RSI period
  • RSI price method
  • volatility period
  • moving average RSI period
  • moving average signal period
  • moving average method
  • use MACD indicator
  • fast MACD period
  • slow MACD period
  • MACD period
  • MACD method

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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