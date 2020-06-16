MACD plus TDI
- Indicators
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Devy TanusukmaI develop custom indicators and expert advisors to backtest, trade and analyze trading algorithm/strategy on MT4 platform. In general it takes about 10 seconds to test a trading strategy over 10 years period with my custom tester. It will record all the trade entries, take profit, stop loss and
- Version: 1.0
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) combined with Traders Dynamic Index (TDI)
Input parameters:
- signal mode: true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader)
- arrow shift: distance between TDI line to arrow on chart
- middle band: use middle band (middle bolinger band) signal filter
- price line: use 50 price line signal filter
- RSI period
- RSI price method
- volatility period
- moving average RSI period
- moving average signal period
- moving average method
- use MACD indicator
- fast MACD period
- slow MACD period
- MACD period
- MACD method