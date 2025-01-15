Currency Power System

📊 Currency Power System – Smart Currency Strength Indicator

Trade smarter by following the money. The Currency Power System helps you identify the strongest and weakest currencies in real time, allowing you to make more confident and data-driven trading decisions.

🔍 Core Idea

Buy strength. Sell weakness.
The indicator shows you whether a currency pair is moving due to one currency gaining strength or the other losing it. With this insight, you can select the most optimal pair for trading or reversal setups.

⚙️ Features

  • ✅ Automatically adds 28 major FX pairs to Market Watch
  • ✅ Handles symbol suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.m, .pro)
  • ✅ Automatic history download
  • ✅ On-chart symbol buttons and quick view interface
  • Support and resistance levels via horizontal lines
  • ✅ Built-in histogram for visual comparison
  • ✅ Supports pattern-based trading (crosses, trend breaks, divergences)

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

  • [Tab] – Cycle through 28 currency pairs
  • [Esc] – Show all indexes
  • [Q] – Delete all indexes
  • [1–8] – Direct access to symbol sets
  • [9] – Smoothing level (0–10)

📈 How It Works

  • Upward line = strengthening currency
  • Downward line = weakening currency
  • Flat line = stable strength
  • Above 0 = bullish vs. currencies below 0
  • Histogram compares relative strength
  • Red lines = support/resistance zones

🧠 Strategy Tips

Use the Currency Power System as part of a hybrid strategy:
Wait for one currency to show extreme strength and another to show extreme weakness, then trade the potential reversal or momentum continuation.

🧪 Try It Now

Run the indicator in the Strategy Tester, analyze screenshots, and fine-tune your trading plan. Designed for both beginners and pros, this is a tool you’ll keep coming back to.

Got questions or feature requests? I'm here to help!

