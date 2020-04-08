A trend indicator is a hybrid of several indicators that process data sequentially with signaling a trend change. Advanced net price action calculation to find LH and HL breakouts. Finishing the indicator data will give you excellent pivot points in the market. LH and HL signals can also be used for breakouts of the training. The indicator has proven itself well in a strategy based on impulse levels and false breakouts. When a breakout occurs, it indicates a strong reversal. A good filter for moving averages. I highly recommend using this with additional trend indicators. It can be used as additional confirmation for indicators of support and resistance, supply and demand. The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite past signal. This is an indicator with a very smooth and silent movement, experienced traders are well aware that an indicator that dynamically calculates levels using mathematical and statistical methods is most interesting to use in Forex trading.