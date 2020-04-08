Batman is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either the upward or downward movement of the price of a trading currency pair. Although these indicators are a little late, they are still the most reliable signal that a trader can safely rely on. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders.





Using the Batman Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is a trend that is why the Batman indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. You should use the indicator as an additional one, that is, you need to use this indicator, for example, for the perfect display of price movements!





The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.