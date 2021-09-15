Secured
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This tool scans the market looking for the correct entry. You can see and evaluate it yourself, perhaps it will suit you for a number of tasks related to forecasting price movements. It uses only price data and analytics to calculate entry points. Does not use auxiliary indicators. It has two parameters for customization.
Setting the indicator.
- Interval - price analysis interval.
- Subterfuge - analysis correction interval.
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