Topos e Fundos Historicos

4.5



TOPOS INDICATOR AND HISTORIC BACKGROUNDS

 

The Indicator of historical tops and backgrounds is based on the monthly chart where sharks hide so it was developed to facilitate the identification of these regions.

The available features are the Incoming Triggers alerts and notifications that are sent to the mobile phone.

 

 

Parameters

1-) Tops and Bottoms: You can change the color of the lines and the period in years and the filter range between the top and bottom and the median and consider the body or shadow of the candle.

 

2-)  Medias 6x21: Input triggers is the media where you can configure and activate notification alerts for those who do not know how to configure the Notification link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/476.

 

 

4-)  Panel: The Panel brings batch information and proportionality and availability of lots.

Also the calculation of the price in relation to the top and funds in the 5 years , 2 months and weekly.


Reviews 12
fdepina
175
fdepina 2023.10.20 05:48 
 

Irmão, eu acabei de instalar no MT5 e só tenho duas linhas no gráfico, uma verde acima e uma laranja abaixo. Como faço para ver as funcionalidades todas? Grato!

Wilson Castro Dos Santos
146
Wilson Castro Dos Santos 2022.07.30 20:57 
 

MUITO BOM, RECOMENDO!!!!!

Mateus Lopes Galdino
141
Mateus Lopes Galdino 2022.05.18 19:43 
 

Muito show cara! Facilita muito para operar com os 4 pilares... Parabéns!

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
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5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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I'm sure after a lot of research on the internet, you haven't found any indicator that can help you with forex or binary trading in the latest probability strategy created by famous trader Ronald Cutrim. The strategy is based on a simple count of green and red candles, checking for a numerical imbalance between them over a certain period of time on an investment market chart. If this imbalance is confirmed and is equal to or greater than 16%, according to trader Ronald Cutrim, creator of the pro
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Esse Indicador é uma boa opção para quem gosta de operar a longo prazo e com paciência. Ele trabalho com os níveis de fibo na media de 200 são  9 níveis  onde você pode operar nas reversões o mercado partir do níveis abaixo.    Level 1 = 550 pontos    Level 2 = 890 pontos    Level 3 = 1440 pontos    Level 4 = 2330 pontos    Level 5 = 3770 pontos    Level 7 = 9870 pontos    Level 8 = 15970 pontos   Level 9 = 25840 pontos      Level 6 = 6100 pontos
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PANEL OF TOPOS AND HISTORICAL BACKGROUNDS   This is a panel that does not open orders only manages all Symbols and calculates the tops and bottoms and presents the calculation in relation to the top and bottom in 5 Years, 2 Months and 1 Week. It is ideal for filtering the pairs that are in the good regions to operate. You can filter the range and choose whether to consider the body or shadow of the candle in the monthly. Good luck...
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fdepina
175
fdepina 2023.10.20 05:48 
 

Irmão, eu acabei de instalar no MT5 e só tenho duas linhas no gráfico, uma verde acima e uma laranja abaixo. Como faço para ver as funcionalidades todas? Grato!

ValdirSantosFX
16
ValdirSantosFX 2023.08.24 12:01 
 

Muito bom parabéns !!! Uma sugestão, colocar um comando de atualização sempre que abrir um par de moeda. Ex: tenho 0.50 de lote disponivel, abro uma ordem de 0.01 o campo lote disponivel atualiza mas quando mudar de par de moeda ele deveria ka trazer atualizado. hj ele so atualiza se mudar de timeframe daquela moeda. mas ainda assim parabens.

mcfs Rana
94
mcfs Rana 2023.06.11 02:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juan Almeida
89
Juan Almeida 2023.01.27 11:34 
 

Muito bom, Parabéns! Só não aprendi a ativar os alertas nele quando as médias se cruzam, Show Juan

Wilson Castro Dos Santos
146
Wilson Castro Dos Santos 2022.07.30 20:57 
 

MUITO BOM, RECOMENDO!!!!!

Cicero Emanuel Da Siiva
53
Cicero Emanuel Da Siiva 2022.07.25 17:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Valter Cezar Costa
8478
Reply from developer Valter Cezar Costa 2022.07.25 23:22
Então só tem para mt5
Julio.js
14
Julio.js 2022.06.23 22:36 
 

Eu não gostei pois ele apaga as linhas de tendência , linhas de marcações adicionais que coloco toda vez que mudo de tempo gráfico .então já excluí . a não ser que seja alguma configuração , mas na dúvida preferi marcar manualmente .

Valter Cezar Costa
8478
Reply from developer Valter Cezar Costa 2022.07.25 23:23
Sem problemas amigo
Mateus Lopes Galdino
141
Mateus Lopes Galdino 2022.05.18 19:43 
 

Muito show cara! Facilita muito para operar com os 4 pilares... Parabéns!

David Mendes
68
David Mendes 2022.05.09 15:28 
 

Parabéns, Muito útil, para quem sabe operar 4 pilares, pra quem falou que é horrível não deve saber o que esta falando. e muito menos desenvolver uma ferramenta como essa, continua nos ajudando compartilhando seu trabalho.

Marcelo De Farias Viana
167
Marcelo De Farias Viana 2022.04.07 21:31 
 

TOP SHOW, se coloca-se o nível de margem requeria para se fazer as operações, com o lote que for ser usado ,nível de margem atual e o nível de margem final ai teríamos o controle total de conta iria ficar BRUTAL TOP DOS TOPs só uma sugestão, mais fico muito bom esse também parabéns e obrigado por compartilhar, Deus te de em dobro.

Valter Cezar Costa
8478
Reply from developer Valter Cezar Costa 2022.04.07 23:14
Opa meu amigo blz posso colocar sim me da um exemplo de como seria?
Gilberto Guimarães
30
Gilberto Guimarães 2022.03.27 14:08 
 

Horrível!

Valter Cezar Costa
8478
Reply from developer Valter Cezar Costa 2022.03.28 03:11
Ola poderia falar o que vc não gostou para melhorar?
Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.08.22 20:18 
 

Valeu por compartilhar

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