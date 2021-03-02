Trend Line PRO EA mt4

4.65

The Trend Line EA adviser trades based on the Trend Line PRO indicator signals in automatic mode.

An additional set of functions allows the Trend Line PRO strategy to become break-even with any instrument in MT4: Gold, Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto.

Big sale 50% OFF! Price $149. Regular price $298

All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here 

Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.

All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.

After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.

I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

Additional functions:

  • Trailing Profit
  • Breakeven (breakeven)
  • Recovery (recovery after a losing trade)
  • News Filter
  • Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Notification to cellphone
  • One deal mode


Trend Line EA settings instructions: here

Additional information blog: here

Reviews 67
Simon Desroches
146
Simon Desroches 2025.11.07 19:09 
 

Hello all, it take me 5 month to find good stat for this bot with xauusd, usousd, btcusd, spx500. im very happy only with xauusd for 1 month it make 4500$ with 0,01 lot. Very nice. Thx to create these bot

winterwest
52
winterwest 2025.08.24 11:22 
 

Hello, I bought EA but my profile always fails, can you send me the configuration file, it is a parameter, because the URL sometimes can't be opened

GERARDO ACEITUNO
315
GERARDO ACEITUNO 2024.10.14 14:27 
 

He comprado el BOT, y parece muy fiable. Seguro que tiene grandes rendimientos. Gracias

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EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
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The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Gold Impulse Scalper MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
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I present to you the Gold Impulse Scalper EA, based on trading within the intraday range of key price levels for XAUUSD. The strategy consists of several blocks, each of which independently analyses market dynamics and has its own Stop Loss and Take Profit. This strategy does not use grid trading, martingale, or increasing losing positions. The robot trades every day. All open trades are closed on Friday evening. The Gold Impulse Scalper EA settings include a lot calculation block. Three calcul
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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the Trend Line PRO indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15 set
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Neon EA MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
Experts
Neon EA is an Expert Advisor that uses overbought and oversold levels in combination with a unique order management system. Proven track record of stable trading on a real account for 3 years! Real signal available: here 75% discount is valid for a limited time. Price after the discount is $450. IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message via mql5 chat to receive installation and configuration instructions. Best pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD Timeframe: M15 Neon EA is compatible wit
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Simon Desroches
146
Simon Desroches 2025.11.07 19:09 
 

Hello all, it take me 5 month to find good stat for this bot with xauusd, usousd, btcusd, spx500. im very happy only with xauusd for 1 month it make 4500$ with 0,01 lot. Very nice. Thx to create these bot

winterwest
52
winterwest 2025.08.24 11:22 
 

Hello, I bought EA but my profile always fails, can you send me the configuration file, it is a parameter, because the URL sometimes can't be opened

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.08.27 15:00
Hello. I will contact you
Ariel Agnoletto
989
Ariel Agnoletto 2025.06.18 14:33 
 

Evgenni the parameter recovery dont work. When do you fix?

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.06.19 06:59
Hello. I will DM you
gakuya0514
69
gakuya0514 2025.05.22 16:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.05.22 16:52
Hello. I will Dm you
Ditrying07
19
Ditrying07 2024.11.20 21:10 
 

I'm new to this auto bot trading ... I have been using the trendline pro indicator and it works great, however when I use the expert advisor it does not make the same trades as the trendline pro indicator. I've been trying to figure out exactly what settings the trendline pro uses, but just seem to be able to access the basic parts of it. Does anyone know how to access the export properties in Trendline pro expert advisor ?

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.05.18 07:01
Hello. I will DM you to help with EA settings
GERARDO ACEITUNO
315
GERARDO ACEITUNO 2024.10.14 14:27 
 

He comprado el BOT, y parece muy fiable. Seguro que tiene grandes rendimientos. Gracias

Allan Butler
488
Allan Butler 2024.06.17 23:35 
 

Hi All - I have had this EA from the 27th May. Whilst I have not retired on my profit as yet, I have seen a steady increase. I am only running it on 3 pairs, one being Gold with $1000 live It is makinging around 2% per week

LieuQ Le
56
LieuQ Le 2024.03.21 10:06 
 

I have got this EA at the end of Feb, I then let it runs on 1000$ demo account since 1 Mar, today is 21 Mar (at the time of writing this review) i am +8%. So far i am very happy with it, I will let it runs till the end of the month then switch to live account.

GdRFeijo
25
GdRFeijo 2023.09.22 15:30 
 

Hello, bought the EA. Can I get the reward? Do i have to buy the indicator too? Can i get it as a reward?

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.09.22 15:31
Hello. Thank you. I will DM you
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento
989
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento 2023.09.21 18:34 
 

I purchased TrendLine Pro MT4 EA. Stability and profits. I may receive another reward.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.09.21 18:36
Hello. Thanks for your feedback. Contact me privately: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx
Pierangelo Mafrice
420
Pierangelo Mafrice 2023.08.02 18:51 
 

Ciao, ho comprato sia l' es trend line pro ed anche l'ottimizzazione... Puoi aggiungermi nel gruppo telegram? Oppure può mandare i file set già impostati? Grazie

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.08.23 21:19
Hi. Use the link to the group: https://t.me/INFINITY_EXPERTS
Zhong Yu Hong
166
Zhong Yu Hong 2023.08.01 08:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hans van Ditmarsch
254
Hans van Ditmarsch 2023.06.14 16:51 
 

Hi everybody. Bought Trendline Pro EA and very happy with it. Excels with stability and profits pile up. Setup does take some time in the beginning. Evgenii Aksenov compliments.

Cong Liu
328
Cong Liu 2022.12.14 07:40 
 

Where do I pass the parameters of EA? Can you send it to me?It has been 2 years since I purchased your EA, but the problem of setup file has not been solved. Could you please pay attention to this problem and send it to me as soon as possible? I cannot log in foreign websites in China, please send me the documents. thank you

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.12.14 08:19
Hello. I will contact you DM
Amy Nampoh
47
Amy Nampoh 2022.10.23 09:46 
 

คุณช่วย ส่งข้อมูลการ setting เพื่อใช้งานเพิ่มเติมและลิงก์เพื่อเข้าร่วม กลุ่มและช่อง VIP ให้ฉันได้ไหม

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.10.23 15:04
Hello. Thank you. I will contact you privately
raja7787
152
raja7787 2022.10.21 05:27 
 

Dear sir, I have purchased your EA and got wonderful result on the first day itself. I have purchased many EAs since 7 years and this is the first EA which makes consistent results especially on Gold Trading...... thanks a million.....kind regards Raja

Oat Warithorn
37
Oat Warithorn 2022.09.30 17:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 05:35 
 

Negative feedback!

Naky S
246
Naky S 2022.07.22 13:02 
 

A good trend indicator. It is better to use it by optimizing it with "Trend Line Optimizer".

Nim Chi Cheng
281
Nim Chi Cheng 2022.07.21 10:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.07.22 07:32
Thank you. Hope to meet you in our team: https://t.me/INFINITY_MQL5_chat
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