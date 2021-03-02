Trend Line PRO EA mt4
- Experts
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- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 11 February 2025
- Activations: 20
The Trend Line EA adviser trades based on the Trend Line PRO indicator signals in automatic mode.
An additional set of functions allows the Trend Line PRO strategy to become break-even with any instrument in MT4: Gold, Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto.
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $149. Regular price $298
All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here
Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.
All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.
After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.
I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.
Additional functions:
- Trailing Profit
- Breakeven (breakeven)
- Recovery (recovery after a losing trade)
- News Filter
- Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Notification to cellphone
- One deal mode
Trend Line EA settings instructions: here
Additional information blog: here
Hello all, it take me 5 month to find good stat for this bot with xauusd, usousd, btcusd, spx500. im very happy only with xauusd for 1 month it make 4500$ with 0,01 lot. Very nice. Thx to create these bot