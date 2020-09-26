GOLD EAgle mt5

Promo Price $199. Regular price $399 Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-90% of the time. The GOLD EAGLE Expert Advisor is optimized for the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair.

This is a trend scalping strategy using the TrendLine PRO indicator as an input signal.

The Expert Advisor opens the first order at the signal of the indicator and fixes the TP at a given level, but if the price does not reach the TP level and rolls back, an additional order is automatically opened averaging the level of the total TP, making it closer to the entry point.

The trading panel of the robot allows you to open orders manually by the user. The adviser will integrate them into the system of a series of orders and close them as his own with a common TP.



Advantages of the GOLD EAGLE Expert Advisor:

The Expert Advisor trades almost every day

Compatible with other Expert Advisors and trading systems

The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually

All trades opened through the trading panel will be managed by the Expert Advisor and will be closed automatically



How to set up GOLD EAGLE:

Just add an Expert Advisor to the XAUUSD M5 chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the Meta Trader terminal

To activate the news filter, you need to add the website address in the Meta Trader settings, more about this is described: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746953

For the smooth operation of the adviser, it is necessary to use a permanent Internet connection and VPS

Use only a hedge account and leverage from 1:200 and more

Brokers with a low spread are recommended Minimum deposit: $100





How to test the GOLD EAGLE Expert Advisor:

Before testing, make sure that there is a quote history for the XAUUSD symbol Use the opening prices or 1M OCHL, as the EA trades at the opening prices

To speed up the tests, disable the functions in the settings: Show Panel, Calculate Profit and Show BreakEven line Use the default settings for the M5 graph





How to avoid unpleasant market fluctuations:

To filter strong trend price fluctuations, the Expert Advisor has Higher Time Frame filters (the Filter of the higher period), it allows new deals to be opened only if the signal of the current period coincides with the trend of the older period

Set up a news filter (News Filter) so that the ADVISER pauses in trading before and after the release of important news

Historical data does not guarantee similar results in the future

Applying the rules of reasonable money management and hedging your risks will allow you to get a stable result in the Forex market

Fakes on the Internet have nothing to do with the original and do not correspond to the strategy of the adviser