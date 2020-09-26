GOLD EAgle mt5

4.26

Promo Price $199. Regular price $399

Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.

All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.

After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.

I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-90% of the time. The GOLD EAGLE Expert Advisor is optimized for the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair.

This is a trend scalping strategy using the TrendLine PRO indicator as an input signal.

The Expert Advisor opens the first order at the signal of the indicator and fixes the TP at a given level, but if the price does not reach the TP level and rolls back, an additional order is automatically opened averaging the level of the total TP, making it closer to the entry point.

The trading panel of the robot allows you to open orders manually by the user. The adviser will integrate them into the system of a series of orders and close them as his own with a common TP.


Advantages of the GOLD EAGLE Expert Advisor:

The Expert Advisor trades almost every day

Compatible with other Expert Advisors and trading systems

The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually

All trades opened through the trading panel will be managed by the Expert Advisor and will be closed automatically


How to set up GOLD EAGLE:

Just add an Expert Advisor to the XAUUSD M5 chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the Meta Trader terminal

To activate the news filter, you need to add the website address in the Meta Trader settings, more about this is described: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746953

For the smooth operation of the adviser, it is necessary to use a permanent Internet connection and VPS

Use only a hedge account and leverage from 1:200 and more

Brokers with a low spread are recommended Minimum deposit: $100


How to test the GOLD EAGLE Expert Advisor:

Before testing, make sure that there is a quote history for the XAUUSD symbol Use the opening prices or 1M OCHL, as the EA trades at the opening prices

To speed up the tests, disable the functions in the settings: Show Panel, Calculate Profit and Show BreakEven line Use the default settings for the M5 graph



 How to avoid unpleasant market fluctuations:

To filter strong trend price fluctuations, the Expert Advisor has Higher Time Frame filters (the Filter of the higher period), it allows new deals to be opened only if the signal of the current period coincides with the trend of the older period

Set up a news filter (News Filter) so that the ADVISER pauses in trading before and after the release of important news

Historical data does not guarantee similar results in the future

Applying the rules of reasonable money management and hedging your risks will allow you to get a stable result in the Forex market

Fakes on the Internet have nothing to do with the original and do not correspond to the strategy of the adviser

Reviews 70
skmishra_17
203
skmishra_17 2025.07.21 03:36 
 

I have already purchased Gold Eagle for MT5. Very good profit everyday.

Raju pal
42
Raju pal 2024.08.06 19:57 
 

Really i like it was very good result

Mohamed El
275
Mohamed El 2024.05.30 17:23 
 

I recently purchased the gold eagle EA and couldn't be happier. The EA is easy to use and highly effective. What impressed me most was the seller's outstanding support. They provided clear, prompt assistance, ensuring the installation was smooth and everything worked perfectly. Highly recommend both the product and the exceptional customer service!

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Steven James Haley
225
Steven James Haley 2025.10.06 18:22 
 

Gold EAgle has been a mainstay powerhouse in my arsenal for a few years now. With proper, realistic risk assessment it consistently returns a profit. There was an issue with one of the latest updates where testing parameters were removed but after contacting Evgenii (developer) he quickly resolved the issue with an update restoring full functionality! Great EA by a trustworthy developer!

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.10.10 12:53
Thank you mate
❤️❤️❤️
skmishra_17
203
skmishra_17 2025.07.21 03:36 
 

I have already purchased Gold Eagle for MT5. Very good profit everyday.

Leo
21
Leo 2025.02.23 20:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

8316912
30
8316912 2024.11.26 21:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.11.27 12:19
Hello. Thanks for your interested in my programs. I will DM you
Raju pal
42
Raju pal 2024.08.06 19:57 
 

Really i like it was very good result

Mohamed El
275
Mohamed El 2024.05.30 17:23 
 

I recently purchased the gold eagle EA and couldn't be happier. The EA is easy to use and highly effective. What impressed me most was the seller's outstanding support. They provided clear, prompt assistance, ensuring the installation was smooth and everything worked perfectly. Highly recommend both the product and the exceptional customer service!

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.05.30 18:25
Thank you! 💗🙏💗
Feel free to ask me any questions
Wahyu Rivaldi Pangestu
134
Wahyu Rivaldi Pangestu 2023.08.14 08:01 
 

the ea not run yet

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.04.23 18:22
Hi. EA works well. Make sure you activated Auto Trading in your MT5. I will DM you to support.
You can see Signal of Gold Dragon here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1902773
Methee Taengngam
1244
Methee Taengngam 2023.05.03 12:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.05.03 13:27
Hi. Sure. I will contact you DM
Ehab33
26
Ehab33 2022.09.21 14:16 
 

Gold Eagle is a brilliant one, I really like it, never lost a trade yet :) thanks Evgeny.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.12.20 08:25
Thank you
[Deleted] 2022.09.20 01:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.12.20 08:27
Thank you. Actually I recommend use EA with 1000 dollars or cents (minimal deposit). If you want to get bonus contact me privately or email me: profitcamp@mail.ru
harvie
557
harvie 2022.09.14 05:58 
 

已经使用一段时间表现稳定。

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.12.20 08:24
Thank you!
Pankaj Khadye
121
Pankaj Khadye 2022.08.26 13:48 
 

Have been using GE for MT4 account and got good results

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.12.20 08:23
Thank you!
Cheng Jiao Zuo
725
Cheng Jiao Zuo 2022.08.09 02:00 
 

非常好的EA，给予最高的赞誉，只要按照作者提供的参数，合理控制风险，就能获得好的收益！

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.12.20 08:23
Thank you!
Darz
3180
Darz 2022.07.11 06:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.07.29 18:28
Thank you. Contact me to get personal invitation to the members chat and bonus EA
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento
989
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento 2022.06.07 23:33 
 

I rented it until the month of 07. I don't use the park anymore, it was very harmful.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.07.29 18:43
Hello.
On the real account monitoring you can see real deal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1269246 Gold EAgle earned more 880%!!!
Enrico Rodolfo Bartolotti
652
Enrico Rodolfo Bartolotti 2022.05.31 22:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

anjal
54
anjal 2022.05.31 15:53 
 

31st May 2022-One of the best EA I have purchased and the support is very good.

6th June 2022- I have already purchased two EA and getting profits but I don’t know why there are negative reviews.Just follow Evgenni’s guide and everything will be great.Thanks Evgenni once again for this amazing EA.

15th June 2022-Getting profits every week…I don’t even have to keep on watching every time…

17th June 2022- Had a huge profit 610 USD today.Thanks Evgenii for amazing EA.

idrees Alakkal
102
idrees Alakkal 2022.04.20 03:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.05.28 06:07
Hello. Thanks for your honest review 💗🙏💗
Now available promo Buy 1 get 1 free. To get bonus EA email me: profitcamp@mail.ru
Piotr Drozdek
1084
Piotr Drozdek 2022.04.05 18:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.06.15 17:33
Thank you for your opinion. Let me show you some of the fact proving you’re not right.
1. The EA works and brings stable profit. Here are the examples of 2 real accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1269246
2. Recommended set-file is available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WTCHgdINswBMDrwCXAb7mFw67pn0DXhm?usp=sharing
3. The support group is made for those users who want to trade and make a profit, but this really depends on the market. Your impatience and rudeness violated the rules of the community. That's why you were banned from the group.
4. I am not a fraudster, I develop programs and optimize (update) them whenever needed and whenever possible.
5. You are creating a negative image of yourself, as hundreds of reviews from other users have a 5 star rating. You don not follow any advice you are given for successful trading.
6. You use too much risk in trading.
7. You have too small experience but too much ambitions. This fact prevents you from looking critically at yourself, but you consider everyone around you to be to blame for your failures and do not want to learn. I really miss you my friend.
Wilhelm Koch
62
Wilhelm Koch 2022.03.15 21:11 
 

Eine Zeitlang hat er ganz gut funktioniert und ich war begeistert von ihm, wenn ich auch ab und zu Hand anlegen musste. Vor zwei Tage hat er auf einmal begonnen Ordnern zu öffnen mit einem riesigen Volumen und in die falsche Richtung. Es hat keine Drei Stunden gedauert und mein Konto war leer! Wieso auf einmal?! Ich habe bereits ihm vertraut.

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