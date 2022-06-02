Copy deals with INFINITY CopyMaster

The Copy Master copier is designed to copy trades from one terminal (Master) to another terminal (Slave) Meta Trader.

This is very convenient if you need to copy from one or more trading accounts to another with changes in order sizes and trading conditions. In this way, you can copy several signals from demo accounts to one real account. It is also possible to copy transactions performed on different versions of MT4 terminals to MT5 or vice versa.

To copy transactions from MT4 to MT5 or vice versa, you need to install both versions of CopyMaster:

🔴 MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62132

🔵 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74371





Set the Master mode on the account from which you want to copy transactions, run the utility on any chart of the account. The Master account number will be displayed in the window.

Then you need to install Copy Master on the account to which you need to copy transactions in Slave mode.

Set the Master account number in the Connect to ID window.

When connecting to the Master account, pairs for which transactions have already been executed will be available. You can turn off or turn on their copying. (Red- copy is off).

Click the Settings button to open the advanced settings of the copy mode.

In the settings, you can set different types of calculation of the lot that will be traded on your Slave account.

Fixed- fixed lot size that you will set.





Be careful and attentive, some strategies use increasing the lot size, if you want to use the same settings and lot size as on the Master account, use the copy mode Multiple 1.0. In this case, the Slave orders will have the same size as the Master account. But you can decrease (<1.0) or increase (1.0>) the dimension of the lot. The size of the minimum and maximum lots can be limited by the broker.





Copying a transaction with a lot size depending on the size of the Slave account Balance. Set the % that the Slave account should trade, for example: if you have an account of $1000, then setting the size of 5% for each copied lot you will get a traded lot of 0.05 and it will change depending on whether the Slave account balance is greater or less now.





Set a step-by-step increase in the lot depending on the size of the Equity of the Slave account.

For example: a lot size of 0.1 for every 1000 Equity for an account of $5000 will mean that your starting lot will be 0.5 and will be increased to 0.6 when the Equity amount becomes more than $6000 and so on. You can change both the lot size and the amount of the step (Equity) to increase.





The following settings are for more selective trading:

Buy - only BUY orders | Sell - only SELL orders. If both functions are enabled, CopyMaster will execute trades in both modes.

BUY/Sell Stop/Limit - a function that allows copying pending orders

In order for the copied orders to have the same Stop Loss and Take Profit level as the orders on the Master account, allow these options.

You can also set a loss limit of Close All if DrawDown more than -25% (Close all copied orders at a drawdown level of more than 25%)

Reopen Closed Deals - if this feature is enabled, then CopyMaster will open all orders that were closed on the Master account (for example, manually)

Reverse Copy Deals is a function that will open a reverse order on a Slave account, for example, if a Buy order is opened on the Master account, then a Sell order will open on the Slave account.

Slippage less is a parameter that will refuse to allow an order to be opened if the difference in the asset price between Master and Slave is greater than the specified value.

The Profit Deals parameter - if enabled, only transactions that have a positive Profit value at the moment will be copied.

The same is true for the Loss Deals parameter, but only if the transaction on the Master account has a negative Loss value at the moment





If Deviation Less or If Deviation more is the percentage deviation limit for copying unprofitable or profitable trades.

For example, if a trade is opened on the Master account and it has a positive Profit value, then CopyMaster will open the same trade on the Slave account if it increases the Equity on the Master account by 5%.











Or we copy the deal only if its drawdown was no more than 3%.







You can also set a copy of the transaction if its deviation is more than the specified value. For example, by setting the deviation = 12%, CopyMaster will open a deal on the Slave account only if the drawdown on the Master account is more than 12%, which will allow you to enter at a more favorable price if such a condition happens.











If you still have questions, contact me via direct in the mql5 chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx













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