Trend Line PRO EA mt5

4.7

The Trend Line EA adviser trades based on the Trend Line PRO indicator signals in automatic mode.

An additional set of functions allows the Trend Line PRO strategy to become break-even with any instrument in MT5: Gold, Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto.

Big sale 50% OFF! Price $149. Regular price $299

All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here 

Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.

All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.

After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.

I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

Additional functions:

  • Trailing Profit
  • Breakeven (breakeven)
  • Recovery (recovery after a losing trade)
  • News Filter
  • Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Notification to cellphone
  • One deal mode


Trend Line EA settings instructions: here

Additional information blog: here

Reviews 54
Robert
228
Robert 2025.03.28 13:48 
 

hello I bought EA Trend Line some time ago and I am happy with the results. I use it on Demo and Real account. Unfortunately "Recovery" function stopped working on both accounts. Both accounts are on VPS. EA was reinstalled same Mt5. didn't help. Can you help somehow.

Positivered
24
Positivered 2024.11.19 19:52 
 

So far so good. I'm testing it out on my demo and I find the 5 minute to be the best tf to catch the trend but I'm trying the m15, m30, 1hr just to see which one I'm comfortable with. I tried the indicator which is the reason I bought the EA. It's great!

jrchaves
268
jrchaves 2024.03.28 03:54 
 

Hi folks. I bought this EA and I am getting positive results. With just a few tweaks (based on the market that I am focused) and you can improve even more the results. The EA is very flexible which allows me to manage my risk in the way I want. The author is very supportive and provides quick responses. I really recommend!

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XIRO Robot MT5
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
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Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Fan Yang
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
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The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend Line Optimizer
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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Gold Impulse Scalper MT5
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The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here:   
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[Deleted] 2025.12.03 20:22 
 

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hatorii
48
hatorii 2025.11.24 21:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.12.03 20:44
Read the manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743680
338183
48
338183 2025.05.20 16:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.05.20 17:19
Hello. Yes. I will DM you
Robert
228
Robert 2025.03.28 13:48 
 

hello I bought EA Trend Line some time ago and I am happy with the results. I use it on Demo and Real account. Unfortunately "Recovery" function stopped working on both accounts. Both accounts are on VPS. EA was reinstalled same Mt5. didn't help. Can you help somehow.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.05.04 07:09
Hello. Thanks for your feedback. I will DM you to assist
Manoreh Soeyono
28
Manoreh Soeyono 2025.03.15 20:10 
 

Hi, with regards to pending order I can only get it to do a buy stop or sell stop. How do you get it to do a buy limit or sell limit? If I put a negative number (eg "-10) in the "Shift level of pending order" field it doesn't work.

JCJ
851
JCJ 2025.01.10 01:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.01.28 18:18
Hello. Thanks for your review. Yes. You are right. Using the Ottimiser Utility is better collaborations with Trend Line PRO and Trend Line REvolution (Grid) robots
Oswaldo Andrade
34
Oswaldo Andrade 2024.12.14 00:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.12.14 16:18
Hello. I will DM you
Positivered
24
Positivered 2024.11.19 19:52 
 

So far so good. I'm testing it out on my demo and I find the 5 minute to be the best tf to catch the trend but I'm trying the m15, m30, 1hr just to see which one I'm comfortable with. I tried the indicator which is the reason I bought the EA. It's great!

jrchaves
268
jrchaves 2024.03.28 03:54 
 

Hi folks. I bought this EA and I am getting positive results. With just a few tweaks (based on the market that I am focused) and you can improve even more the results. The EA is very flexible which allows me to manage my risk in the way I want. The author is very supportive and provides quick responses. I really recommend!

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.03.28 04:20
Hi. Yes. Sure. I will DM you
vangullivers
74
vangullivers 2024.02.05 17:08 
 

I bought this product and tested it with the trenline pro indicator and it works absolutely fine. Amazing expert advisor and I will recommend it to everyone Who is in trading, the developer is genius.

SnowFX
26
SnowFX 2024.01.28 01:17 
 

From the moment I started using the EA Trading Robot, I noticed an immediate improvement in my trading results. The algorithm behind this software is incredibly sophisticated, leveraging advanced strategies to analyze market trends and execute trades with precision. The robot's ability to adapt to changing market conditions is truly impressive, ensuring consistent profits even in volatile markets. One of the standout features of this EA is its user-friendly interface. Setting up the robot was a breeze, and the intuitive design allowed me to customize my trading parameters effortlessly. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer to the world of automated trading, the EA Trading Robot caters to all levels of expertise. Risk management is a top priority for any trader, and I'm pleased to report that this EA excels in that department. The built-in risk controls and stop-loss mechanisms provide an added layer of security, giving me peace of mind while the robot handles my trades. The transparency of the trading process is commendable, as the EA provides detailed reports and analytics, allowing me to track and understand my investment performance. Customer support is another area where the EA Trading Robot shines. The responsive and knowledgeable support team promptly addressed any queries I had, demonstrating a commitment to customer satisfaction that exceeded my expectations.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.01.28 11:08
Thank you ❤️🙏❤️
sonmin
32
sonmin 2023.12.30 17:13 
 

Вполне себе приличный робот. Если поработать над оптимизацией параметров, то на дистанции надежно тащит в прибыль.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.01.03 08:18
Спасибо! ❤️🙏❤️
Romain Francois Bernard Julian
596
Romain Francois Bernard Julian 2023.11.22 18:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.11.22 19:43
Thank you! ❤️🙏❤️
Sulaimon Adelaja Hussein
165
Sulaimon Adelaja Hussein 2023.10.01 08:51 
 

I just bought Trendline Pro Mt5 Ea and it working very fine, how I wish I can set only one or two Take Profit instead of the three by the EA , I have been using Profit Zone and Trendline Pro Mt5 indicator, with profit Zone is so accurate that it's hard to lose a trade when trading 15min. . With. Boom and crash

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.10.01 09:06
Hello. Thanks for your feedback. Yes. You can set TP2=0 and TP3=0 if you want to use only TP1
Crystalight
56
Crystalight 2023.09.18 11:57 
 

I purchased the trend line pro EA, and it has been working really good with currency pairs, also it has proper risk management

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.09.18 14:04
Thank you! ❤️🙏❤️
LaraOmar9090
296
LaraOmar9090 2023.07.26 10:28 
 

I bought the trend line pro EA, i have good results till now

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.08.23 21:18
Thank you!
cesiek
707
cesiek 2023.06.26 10:47 
 

Mam na koncie 997 usd ustawiłem handel 0.01 lot i tylko 1 pozycja lewar 1:500 a ten EA nie chce handlować pisze że jest za mały depozyt!

Odpowiedź: Tak mogę handlować 0.01 lot, konto IC Markets (SC) Wszystkie inne EA od innych sprzedawców nie mają z tym problemów tylko Trend Line potrzebuje ponad 1000 usd do handlu 0.01 lot dlaczego ?

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.07.22 07:12
Hello. Make sure your broker allow trade 0.01 for symbol which you use. For example, some brokers provide 0.1 or 1.0 minimal lot size for indexes
LesleyManuel
106
LesleyManuel 2023.06.04 19:50 
 

I bought it previously , but can't seem to reactivate..

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.07.22 07:13
Hi. You always can find program in your MT/Market/Purchased folder
Tomsun
88
Tomsun 2023.05.04 17:56 
 

Trend Line PRO EA mt5刚刚买了这个EA请给我一个设置文件E-mail： musetomsun@126.com谢谢

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.05.04 18:22
I will contackt you DM
Russell Javier Rennalds
221
Russell Javier Rennalds 2023.01.27 05:26 
 

After many attempts I think I have finally got this EA to work as it should with a little research, I am requesting that the option to select specific days and sessions on those days for the expert to run be added to the EA settings. this would make TL PRO the ultimate EA in my opinion but other than that support is hard to get to.

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