Trend Line PRO EA mt5
- Experts
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- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 14 May 2025
- Activations: 20
The Trend Line EA adviser trades based on the Trend Line PRO indicator signals in automatic mode.
An additional set of functions allows the Trend Line PRO strategy to become break-even with any instrument in MT5: Gold, Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto.
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $149. Regular price $299
All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here
Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.
All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.
After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.
I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.
Additional functions:
- Trailing Profit
- Breakeven (breakeven)
- Recovery (recovery after a losing trade)
- News Filter
- Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Notification to cellphone
- One deal mode
Trend Line EA settings instructions: here
Additional information blog: here
hello I bought EA Trend Line some time ago and I am happy with the results. I use it on Demo and Real account. Unfortunately "Recovery" function stopped working on both accounts. Both accounts are on VPS. EA was reinstalled same Mt5. didn't help. Can you help somehow.