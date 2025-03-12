Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup.
Key Features:
- Automatic Stop Loss
- Automatic Take Profit
- Automatic Break-even (true/false option)
- Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option)
- You can control Multi Symbols from one chart
Input-Settings:
------ Trade Management ------
- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.
------ Break-even Settings ------
- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.
- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.
------ Trailing Stop Settings ------
- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.
- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.
------ To control Multi Symbols from one chart -------
Symbols (Separate with comma) EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...:
If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one char, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, .....
You can choose any symbol, but ensure that the values for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and trailing stop are appropriate for the symbol. For instance, a 10 Pip Stop Loss is:
EURUSD and other fx pairs: 10
US30 and other Indices: 1000 (IC Markets)
------ Magic Number ------
- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.