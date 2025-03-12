Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup.





Key Features:

Automatic Stop Loss

Automatic Take Profit

Automatic Break-even (true/false option)

Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option)

You can control Multi Symbols from one chart





Input-Settings:





------ Trade Management ------

- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.

- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.





------ Break-even Settings ------

- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.

- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.

- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.





------ Trailing Stop Settings ------

- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).

- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.

- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.

------ To control Multi Symbols from one chart -------

Symbols (Separate with comma) EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...: If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one char, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, .....

If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one char, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, ..... You can choose any symbol, but ensure that the values for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and trailing stop are appropriate for the symbol. For instance, a 10 Pip Stop Loss is: EURUSD and other fx pairs: 10 US30 and other Indices: 1000 (IC Markets)



------ Magic Number ------

- Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.





