Safe Trading Bot

Fully automatic trading based on HEDGING and CORRELATION of instruments. By buying one currency, we sell another, thereby compensating for the drawdown! We earn correlations of tools on us! The Expert Advisor takes care of all the basic calculations and decision-making on trading. Your task is just to select the necessary trading tools and specify them the lot as a percentage of the deposit (lot_percent). The approximate percentage for the minimum lot is 0.005% for a 500 usd deposit. Be sure to set up and check the lot size in the tester!





The ADVISER combines two strategies.





The risk-free strategy of pair trading is enhanced by averaging. Due to hedging, the ADVISER insures its transactions, but at the moment of a large currency divergence, it turns on averaging and earns thanks to this even on uncorrelation!





The Expert Advisor analyzes the movement of currencies on the last X bars (set in the BarsCorrelation parameter) I recommend putting it at least 300, preferably 800-1000. But for each pair of tools, it is better to choose your optimal value in the tester. The pairs should be selected taking into account the correlation. You can use the correlation calculation script CORR to select such pairs. Next, the ADVISER calculates by what percentage the pairs have diverged and at the specified value (Opendeltapercent, for example, 70%), counter transactions are opened. When the instruments converge to the value (Closedeltapercent = 30%), the ADVISER closes the trades. If After the opening of transactions there is a de-correlation and the pairs diverge further from each other, then the adviser averages transactions through a step (Step - set as % of the average daily price movement).





The Expert Advisor trades on any instruments with a positive correlation. For example, on any cryptocurrencies.You can also trade on such pairs as:

EURJPY - CHFJPY

EURUSD - GBPUSD

AUDUSD - NZDUSD

EURUSD - EURCAD and of course hundreds of other combinations! The main condition is a positive correlation!