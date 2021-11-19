Moving Averages Control Panel MT4

This panel will be very useful for a research of a trading strategy system. The MA-ControlPanel is based on the very popular Moving Averages indicator. You will be able to change the indicator parameters: Period, Shift, Method and Apply Price by clicking on the Up ( /\ ) and Down ( \/ ) buttons. You may choose your favorite colors using parameters BackGround, maColor1 and maColor2.

Sometimes, when you will open a rarely used currency pair or timeframe the indicator will not show its value. In this case you should use button "*".