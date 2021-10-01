The QRSI indicator is one of the most important and well-known indicators used by traders around the world. By its nature, the QRSI indicator is an oscillator, that is, it fluctuates in a certain zone, limited by the maximum (100) and minimum (0) values. Specifically, this indicator works according to an accelerated algorithm, but this is not its only difference. This indicator implements a more advanced calculation based on the Relative Strength Index algorithm. The peculiarity of the implementation is that improved functionality is used for the calculation. This indicator is suitable for those who are interested in the classic calculation method but with improved functionality. There is a version for both MT4 and MT5.





This indicator displays "momentum" - the speed and amplitude with which the price movement changes; how much the price changes in the direction of its movement. In other words, the QRSI indicator shows the strength of the trend and the likelihood of its change. To summarize in very simple words, it can be seen from the chart that the QRSI indicator analyzes the sum of the candlestick lengths? (their strength) relative to a certain period.





Peculiarities





In addition to improvements in the performance of the algorithm, an additional parameter is included in the algorithm, which makes it possible to form indicator values ​​not from a set of candles, but from a set of candles averaged by a given period.

This implementation differs in that it presents a whole set of different types of convolution, which is reflected in the settings by an extended set of methods.

METHOD_SMA

METHOD_EMA

METHOD_SMMA

METHOD_LWMA

METHOD_WILDER_EMA

METHOD_SINE_WMA

METHOD_TRI_MA

METHOD_LSMA

METHOD_HMA

METHOD_ZL_EMA

METHOD_ITREND_MA

METHOD_MOVING_MEDIAN

METHOD_GEO_MEAN

METHOD_REMA

METHOD_ILRS

METHOD_IE_2

METHOD_TRI_MA_GEN

METHOD_VWMA

Also, this indicator implements the calculations of averages relative to an extended set of price calculations. What's in the settings is represented by the following list.