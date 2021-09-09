Multi Trend Fast Tracer MT5

This is an original, agile, and excellent trending system. Whether you are a beginner trading novice or a professional trader, this set of indicators can help you quickly and timely track the latest changes in market trends. It has the following characteristics:

  • The method of use is extremely simple, plug and play, and the display of all trend analysis results is clear at a glance;
  • There is no need to configure any functional parameters, the trend tracking indicator will automatically analyze the daily/weekly/monthly trend direction based on market data;
  • The trend information of today, this week and the current month are displayed in the same chart window at the same time;
  • Does not rely on data from any other traditional/classic indicators;
  • Support all trading varieties of the MT platform;
  • Support all levels of charts from 5 minutes to daily (there are no restrictions for MT5 platform users);
This set of indicators uses a unique market behavior analysis algorithm to quickly identify upcoming trends with dimensions different from traditional trend analysis methods. Therefore, you can combine this indicator with any other classic analysis methods to measure your trading decisions from multiple perspectives.


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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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