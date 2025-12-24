Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands MT5
- Indicators
- Davit Beridze
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 24 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation.
Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without manual tuning.
Key Features:
- Automatically finds optimal Bollinger Band settings based on past performance
- Displays adaptive buy/sell signal arrows at key price reversal points
- Built-in alerts: sound, pop-up, and push notifications
- Fully customizable parameters for optimization depth, display, and signals
- Works on Forex, Gold, indices, crypto, and more
This tool is ideal for intraday and swing traders who want a smarter way to trade volatility without relying on generic or outdated indicator settings.