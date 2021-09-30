Angle MT5

Implements an oscillator based on a simple comparison of the last two moving average values ​​with improved functionality. As a result, the graph displays the delta of the two moving average values. In the case of a single value, the moving delta is calculated relative to the last two candles, which price of comparison will be specified in the Price parameter. The delta of two values ​​is often used to determine the trend, depending on the length of the moving averages, it can be a longer or shorter trend. Or just about the angular momentum.

This indicator is suitable for those who are interested in the classic calculation method but with improved functionality. There is a version for both MT4 and MT5.

Moving averages are commonly used in time series data to smooth out short-term fluctuations and highlight major trends or cycles. Moving average is a type of convolution mathematically. This implementation differs in that it presents a whole set of different types of convolution, which is reflected in the settings by an extended set of methods.
  •    METHOD_SMA
  •    METHOD_EMA
  •    METHOD_SMMA
  •    METHOD_LWMA
  •    METHOD_WILDER_EMA
  •    METHOD_SINE_WMA
  •    METHOD_TRI_MA
  •    METHOD_LSMA
  •    METHOD_HMA
  •    METHOD_ZL_EMA
  •    METHOD_ITREND_MA
  •    METHOD_MOVING_MEDIAN
  •    METHOD_GEO_MEAN
  •    METHOD_REMA
  •    METHOD_ILRS
  •    METHOD_IE_2
  •    METHOD_TRI_MA_GEN
  •    METHOD_VWMA

Also, this indicator implements the calculations of averages relative to an extended set of price calculations. What's in the settings is represented by the following list.
  •    TYPE_PRICE_CLOSE
  •    TYPE_PRICE_OPEN
  •    TYPE_PRICE_HIGH
  •    TYPE_PRICE_LOW
  •    TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN
  •    TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL
  •    TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED
  •    TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN_OC
  •    TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL_O
  •    TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_O
  •    TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_OC
  •    TYPE_PRICE_H_O
  •    TYPE_PRICE_H_C
  •    TYPE_PRICE_L_O
  •    TYPE_PRICE_L_C
  •    TYPE_PRICE_H_MIN
  •    TYPE_PRICE_H_MAX
  •    TYPE_PRICE_L_MIN
  •    TYPE_PRICE_L_MAX


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First Derivative RSI is a forex indicator based on all familiar RSI, based on the first derivative of the price function. The indicator combines the functionality of an oscillator and a trend indicator. At the bottom of the chart, a part of the indicator similar to the RSI will be displayed, but only calculated as the first derivative of the price. On the chart itself, trend signals will be displayed by arrows, they are filtered by the algorithm and always alternate buy / sell. It also shows th
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Trend First Derivative RSI is a Forex indicator based on all familiar RSI, based on the first derivative of the price function. On the chart itself, trend signals will be displayed by arrows, they are filtered by the algorithm and always alternate buy / sell. It also shows the number of profitable pips that the indicator can give at the specified interval (LimitCalcHistory). The indicator has a parameter (Spread), which deducts a part of the profit per spread for each signal. To control the pe
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Trend First Derivative RSI is a Forex trending bot based on the First Derivative RSI indicator. In the screenshots you can see tests that show the bot can work for 1,3,6 years, the timeframe is one hour. These are demo tests that show that it is realistic to go through significant sections of history with a different indicator and simple rules. Below in the text you will see a description of the rules of work. For real work, optimization is proposed for 3-12 months and work up to 1-2 months. O
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Second Derivative RSI is a forex indicator based on all familiar RSI, based on the second derivative of the price function. Just a note on the use of the indicator. The indicator requires selection of settings not only for each currency pair but also for each timeframe. If there is no setting, then as a last resort, the indicator may not show signals! In order to pick up the settings, just use a bot that will help you do it. The indicator combines the functionality of an oscillator and a tren
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Trend Second Derivative RSI is a forex indicator based on the usual RSI, based on the second derivative of the price function. On the chart itself, trend signals will be displayed by arrows, they are filtered by the algorithm and always alternate buy / sell. It also shows the number of profitable pips that the indicator can give at the specified interval (LimitCalcHistory). The indicator has a parameter (Spread), which deducts a part of the profit per spread for each signal. Immediately notice
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Trend Second Derivative RSI Ex is a forex trending bot based on the Trend Second Derivative RSI indicator. Principle of operation. A bot created on the basis of this Trend Second Derivative RSI indicator and working on the principle - if there is an indicator signal, then the bot has closed the opposite deal and opened a new deal in the specified direction. It is also possible to work only for buy or sell, in which case the bot will simply close the deal without opening it in the opposite dire
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Intel Trend is a forex trend indicator based on all the usual SAR, using differential calculus to generate a signal not directly from the price but from the derivative of the function. Also, when using the SAR indicator, the first point often changes, which is why the default parameter ShiftBar = 1. To skip the first baoa and read information directly from the second bar. If you set ShiftBar = 0, there will be perfect signals, but they are false. real signals for each timeframe and for each cur
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Intel Trend Ex is a forex trending bot based on the Intel Trend indicator. Principle of operation. A bot created on the basis of this Intel Trend indicator and working on the principle - if there is an indicator signal, then the bot has closed an opposite deal and opened a new deal in the specified direction. It is also possible to work only for buy or sell, in which case the bot will simply close the deal without opening it in the opposite direction. The bot is also equipped with an adaptive
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The Nuremberg tool presents a channel-like algorithm. The best arrow algorithms use channels without redrawing. Its settings indicate the parameters of the length and width of the channel. The indicator was created in such a way that you can fix the reaction to the channel breakout and display it in the form of an arrow. Arrow indicator Nuremberg on Forex indicates points of entry into transactions without redrawing. It generates fairly frequent and accurate signals. When an upward arrow appea
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Clustering Trend is always in operation - after the first position, provided that the position is not closed with stops. You can test the bot on any part of the history, the bot is configured to pass the entire history, but if you need to increase productivity in a specific area, you can optimize the bot for more productive work, but in a shorter part of the history. The bot works without trailing stops, breakevens or anything like that. The principle of operation is that there is a signal, th
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Platoon is an indicator designed to be able to detect a bottom or top similar to the Fractals indicator, but of course a different algorithm is used. In other words, you should not enter into a buy deal if the fractal is below. And you should not enter into a sell deal if the fractal is higher. The indicator only denotes fractals on the chart without performing any additional calculations, therefore, theoretically, any trader can find these patterns by himself. But what is a fractal, how exact
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Tatiana Savkevych
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Provided is a trend trading Expert Advisor based on the simplest indicator strategy of following the market towards global price movements. The robot can effectively trade on almost any trading asset or currency pair, but subject to proper optimization. It is recommended to use the robot on the hourly chart of the Euro / Dollar currency pair. List of all settings: Magic - Magic number. StartVolume - Sets the lot size for entering the market. OnRisk - Activates Money Management. PercentRisk - A
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