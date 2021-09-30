Implements an oscillator based on a simple comparison of the last two moving average values ​​with improved functionality. As a result, the graph displays the delta of the two moving average values. In the case of a single value, the moving delta is calculated relative to the last two candles, which price of comparison will be specified in the Price parameter. The delta of two values ​​is often used to determine the trend, depending on the length of the moving averages, it can be a longer or shorter trend. Or just about the angular momentum.





This indicator is suitable for those who are interested in the classic calculation method but with improved functionality. There is a version for both MT4 and MT5.





Moving averages are commonly used in time series data to smooth out short-term fluctuations and highlight major trends or cycles. Moving average is a type of convolution mathematically. This implementation differs in that it presents a whole set of different types of convolution, which is reflected in the settings by an extended set of methods.

METHOD_SMA

METHOD_EMA

METHOD_SMMA

METHOD_LWMA

METHOD_WILDER_EMA

METHOD_SINE_WMA

METHOD_TRI_MA

METHOD_LSMA

METHOD_HMA

METHOD_ZL_EMA

METHOD_ITREND_MA

METHOD_MOVING_MEDIAN

METHOD_GEO_MEAN

METHOD_REMA

METHOD_ILRS

METHOD_IE_2

METHOD_TRI_MA_GEN

METHOD_VWMA





Also, this indicator implements the calculations of averages relative to an extended set of price calculations. What's in the settings is represented by the following list.

TYPE_PRICE_CLOSE

TYPE_PRICE_OPEN

TYPE_PRICE_HIGH

TYPE_PRICE_LOW

TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN

TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL

TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED

TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN_OC

TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL_O

TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_O

TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_OC

TYPE_PRICE_H_O

TYPE_PRICE_H_C

TYPE_PRICE_L_O

TYPE_PRICE_L_C

TYPE_PRICE_H_MIN

TYPE_PRICE_H_MAX

TYPE_PRICE_L_MIN

TYPE_PRICE_L_MAX



