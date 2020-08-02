Buffer Reader For MT5

2.67

The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe.

You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export.

The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files.


How it works

  1. Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter.
  2. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total.
  3. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter.
  4. Copy the correct name of the custom indicator, if its under a folder, please add the name of the folder e.g: FolderName\IndicatorName.
  5. Click OK to display the data.
  6. Click Export to copy all the data to the csv file (the name of the file will be the same as the indicator name).


Reviews 4
StraySilver
212
StraySilver 2022.11.15 11:21 
 

Thanks, handy tool

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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This tool will allow you to export MetaTrader indicators data (Buffers) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download multiple Symbols and Timeframes in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder:   \MQL4\Files . MetaTrader 5 version :  https://www.
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This tool will allow you to export candles data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download the data of multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file at once. You can schedule the frequency, simply choose the refresh interval (1 minute minimum, if 0 then the extraction will be done once) and the tool will do the work. No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last sync, the tool will download the data directly. The
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The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe. You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export. The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder: \MQL4\Files . How it works Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter. Copy the correct name
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CandleStick Scanner for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
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The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a lite version of  CandleStick Factory for MT5 . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75434 How it works You can
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The CandleStick Factory is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created. The   lite version  can be downloaded here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75622 You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned), or save your custom candlestick patterns, and search in different Symbols/Timeframes that you can select in the settings tab, the scan can be scheduled every 1, 5 or 10 minutes by updating t
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CandleStick Scanner for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
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wen089130
14
wen089130 2025.06.24 03:11 
 

找不到指标的名称，一直显示Processing,Please wait是怎么回事？

Максим Курбатов
222
Максим Курбатов 2024.04.27 19:06 
 

Does not work. Tried a lot of different indicators - this utility cannot see any: Cannot found the Indicator, please check the name

StraySilver
212
StraySilver 2022.11.15 11:21 
 

Thanks, handy tool

Abraham
1024
Abraham 2022.08.26 09:26 
 

hello, this utility is not working

Mounir Cheikh
5752
Reply from developer Mounir Cheikh 2022.08.26 17:23
Hi, please send me a screenshot or more details about the issue that you are facing with the tool.
I did a test using Examples\AD in the Customer Indicator Name textbox and its working for me.
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