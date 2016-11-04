MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo MT5

1

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The MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo is a special version of the fully functional MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5 library. The demo version has no restrictions, however, unlike the fully functional version, it outputs data with a delay.

The library provides access to the CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and provides data on major market participants.

MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox:

  • Provides access to all types of CFTC reports (Commitments of Traders (COT), Dissagregated COT (D-COT), Traders in Financel Futures (TFF), Commitments Index Traders (CIT));
  • Allows developing custom indicators and Expert Advisors on the basis of CFTC reports;
  • Allows to use MetaCOT indicators that are available as source code;
  • Provides an increased number of activations, you can use these indicators for many years.

The library operation requires the CFTC reports to be downloaded and installed on your computer, which can be done with a special report installation utility MetaCOT 2 Install CFTC Reports MT5.

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This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
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Supol Polkun
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KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA MT5 facilitates various menus. KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA skin care in MT5 is an EA that puts the system automatically in download EA MT5 to test with demo account from my profile page while some Trailing Stop Stop Loss require more than 0 features EA determines lot or money management calculates lot from known and Stop loss TS = Trailing stop with separate stop loss order Buy more AVR TS = Trailing stop plus
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Jun Ze Guo
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Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
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An easy-to-use library that provides developers with straightforward access to key trading statistics for their MQL5 EAs. Available methods from the library: Account Data & Profit: GetAccountBalance() : Returns the current account balance. GetProfit() : Returns the net profit from all trades. GetDeposit() : Returns the total amount of deposits. GetWithdrawal() : Returns the total amount of withdrawals. Trading Analysis: GetProfitTrades() : Returns the number of profitable trades. GetLossTrades()
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Shigeo Sorihashi
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Shigeo Sorihashi 2024.03.24 11:13 
 

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Nork
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