Special Channel channel indicator is a classic indicator of a family of channel indicators, the use of which allows the trader to respond in time to the price out of the channel set for it. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last, as a result of which the extrema of the studied interval are determined. It is they who create the channel lines.





Trading in the channel is one of the most popular Forex strategies; its simplicity allows even beginners to use this trading option. The Special Channel indicator implements the channel as well as signals for entry at the channel boundaries.





If you look at the price and try to identify the simplest visual patterns, you will immediately see that the price almost never moves in a straight line, but instead you will see how the price fluctuates within the visual range.





As a rule, oscillatory movements occur from the formed highs and lows for a certain period.





This is due to the fact that traders are trying to break through the formed peaks or troughs, since the most important definition of a trend says that at the time of its development, price lows or maxima should be constantly updated depending on the direction of movement.





The indicator captures changes and helps the user to read the price chart more efficiently.