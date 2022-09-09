EasyFollowerTrader Bot3 DayTrade

DESCRIPTION

The EasyFollowerTrader-Bot3-DayTrade indicator only trades with the trend. Thus, the indicator will, at first, observe the trend of three averages synchronous with the selected time-frame. Then the indicator observes the trend of the daily chart. When these two charts are moving in the same direction, we have the highest probability of winnings. We will call this region the region of high probability of gain.

In the region of high probability of gain, the indicator will indicate the best entry points from candlestick, which can be represented by contraction signals or micro reversals, such as candlesticks: Insider Bar, Engulfing and PinBar.

The EasyFollowerTrader indicator displays candles in the following colors:

Insider bar <--> Color Gold
Pin bar <--> Color Berge
Engulf bar <--> Color Blue

To facilitate the Trader's operation, regions of low probability of gain are shown with black candle. Thus, the Trader will have no distractions during the stock market or index futures operation.

The EasyFollowerTrader indicator can be used on any timeframe below 60min.


BENEFITS

Trading with the trend is the best cost-benefit in the long run. Don't waste your money trading against the trend.
EasyFollowerTrader indicator will offer the best entries, with high winning probability and best Pay-off. The EasyFollowerTrader indicator is fully efficient in capturing big moves in the direction of the majority trend. So don't make multiple entries! Use strategies with very long targets and short stops, as it will increase the profit margin of your trade.
Use the EasyFollowerTrader indicator to trade both the futures index and the stock market.


RECOMMENDATIONS

It is important to make entries only after the high (Buy) or low (Sell) breakout of the entry candlestick: Insider Bar, Engulf and PinBar. The entry must be made immediately after the breakout of the entry candle! Thus, if this break does not occur, disregard the entry. Wait for the next one! Be patient!
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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