Fibonacci Waves MT5

The Fibonacci series. This number sequence is formed as each subsequent number is a sum of the previous two.

it turns out that it refers to its neighbors in the ratio 0.618 and 1.618

The most commonly used method for measuring and forecasting the length of the price movement is along the last wave, which ended in the opposite direction



The Fibonacci Waves indicator could be used by traders to determine areas where they will wish to take profits in the next leg of an Up or Down trend.