Expanding top or bottom MT5

An indicator of patterns #1 and #4 ("Broadening Tops" and "Broadening Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.

Version 1: bottom, top, bottom, top, top breakout. Version 2: top, bottom, top, bottom, top breakout.



Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

Variant1 - show version 1 of the pattern

Variant2 - show version 2 of the pattern

PeriodBars - indicator period

K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should be, so fewer patterns will be recognized

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels

ShowLevels - show levels

ColUp - color of arrow up

СolDn - color of arrow down.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.

It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K.

