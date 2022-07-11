RewardsTaker ExpertPlus

Rewards Taker Utility EA PLUS

Rewards Taker Utility EA PLUS is a portable semi-automated utility expert advisor which can close profitable trades when the amount set as a
profit target by the user is reached while trading.

The idea comes from the fact that, forex profit does not stay forever in the account, your trade(s) many be in profits now and be in losses
in the next minutes or hour but by this method, you will detain already made profits by closing the profitable trades to increase your current
trading account and stabilizes your chance of making more if there are more opportunities (not over-trading oooo!).
 
It has a multiple ways to close profitable trades with different styles:

1. It closes a profitable trade on a single currency pair.

2. It closes all trades when the profit target set by the user is reached (This should be in account deposit currency value).

3. It closes all trades when the daily profits percentage set by the user is reached (This should be in percentage value).

4. It closes all trades when equity is greater than account balance with the amount margin set by the user as profit target.

*** It has Magic number to differentiate a currency pair from others. It leaves the chart instantly after it has successfully closed all the trades.

If it is a single currency pair's profit, it should be attached to the concerned currency pair chart but if it is to close all the trades, it can be
attached to any of the currency pairs' chart while the trades are going on otherwise it will see no order on the chart and close none.

This is also easy to use since it has just a few components to work with.

As you use it to make more profits, best of favor.

Cheers.
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Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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Forex TrendsRider
Opengates Success International
Experts
System Introduction Fx TrendRider is an amazing EA that takes pips as easy as the market itself because it rides with the trends and masters the trend direction and market conditions as it is at any point in time. Money Management The default lot size setting is 0.10, you can start with that first and see how it goes, then you can increase your lot according to your account balance but do not trade with the money you cannot afford to lose even though with time, you will discover that you can us
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter
Opengates Success International
3 (1)
Indicators
OPGTS Currency Strength Meter is an indicator created to measure and analyze the currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. Each bar it shows represents the currency's strength or weakness. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength o
Femade Indie
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Femade Indie Vs 1.0 is a simple but multi-currency monitoring Indicator created to instantly notify the trader when an attached currency pair is ready to buy, sell or give signal when such currency pair is getting ready for a big move either up or down. It does this by visual aids on the screen charts, sound and pop-up alerts. If it shows " Medium ", this means that the so called currency signal is almost gone but can still be traded provided the trader will not need a lot of pips which can be b
Olofofo Fx Scanner
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Olofofo Fx Scanner is a Custom Indicator created to scan through the currency pair it is being attached to in the market on ALL time frames simultaneously from a Minute to Monthly looking for just 3 things that make Forex trading exciting and worthwhile to invest in. Once these are found, it alerts the User immediately for a timely action on the part of the Trader. This is a self-fulfilling prophecy of the market, meaning that even if you are a newbie, by the time you see the graphical display o
One Click Trades Panel Basic
Opengates Success International
Utilities
OneClick Trades Panel Basic is a utility software created to open and also manage the open orders by closing each trades accordingly right from your charts. This version has few buttons and they are to open Buy and Sell trades, and also buttons to close Buy, Sell and all orders (both Buy and Sell) simultaneously. This is a basic version with minimal features. Features Buy - button used to open a Buy trades. Sell - button used to open Sell trades. Close Buy - button used to close Buy trades. Clo
One Click Trades Panel Standard
Opengates Success International
Utilities
OneClick Trades Panel - Standard Version 1.0 OneClick Trades Panel - Standard Version 1.0 is an higher grade of the basic Utility Software, this version includes several features that makes trading an exciting experience. It is created to open Buy, Sell, Buy-Stop, Sell-Stop, Buy-Limit and Sell-Limit orders. You can also manage the open orders by closing each trades or all trades accordingly right from your window charts. The speed is amazing and command is prompt without delay except your are ha
One Click Trades Panel Premium
Opengates Success International
Utilities
OneClick Trades Panel - Premium Version 1.0 OneClick Trades Panel - Premium Version 1.0 is an higher grade of the 3 Trades Panels created. This version includes a lot of features that makes trading an exciting experience. Although It has same features on the interface as that of the Standard version but it also has almost 30 features behind the window chart. Interface Buttons Features: Buy button: This is a button used to open a buy trades Buy-Stop button: This is a button used to open buy stop
Eureka OpgtsFx
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Eureka OpgtsFx is a Custom Indicator created to alert the trader when there is a cut-across trend correlations from Daily (D1) to Monthly (MN) Time frames with the belief that the major trend dominates the market and also save the traders from being eaten for breakfast by the big dogs in the financial industry. This indicator is suitable for both the Swing and the Long term Traders due to their peculiar styles of trading and waiting for days, weeks or probably months before taking their profits
Mini Currency Strength Meter
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Mini Currency Strength Meter Mini Currency Strength Meter is a PORTABLE (mini) currency strength meter created to measure/analyze currency strength and pass the information to the trader through a graphical display of each currency group's strength rates by percentage. USAGE: It is useful in two ways for trading: 1. Solo Trading 2. Basket Trading (Currency Group Trading) HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY Solo trading: It can be used for solo trading by analyzing the strength of each group of
Full Forex Market View Dashboard
Opengates Success International
5 (2)
Indicators
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. INSTALLATION : Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISPLAY ALL the
DoubleUp System
Opengates Success International
Utilities
DoubleUp System is created as trade assistance, manager and profit-enhancing Utility. It is NOT to trade for you but helps you maximize your trading. It has 10 On-Chart Buttons for various trading operations and setting parameters to manage your orders. like its name, it doubles and increases your profit targets with just a few pips distance by opening 4 pending orders or 1 Instant orders with 3 pending orders (depending on the situation of the market at the time) If your trading system can gu
Orders Closing Wizard
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Orders Closing Wizard Script This is an embellishment of the Orders closing script. It will close all manners of orders and in several ways too. Here are the kinds of order closing it can execute according to their names: Close sell orders only: Close buy orders only Close orders with profits only Close orders with loss only Close all buy-stop pending orders only Close all sell-stop pending orders only Close all pending orders at once Close all buy and sell orders at once Close all opened and pe
Fibo Retracing Indie
Opengates Success International
Indicators
FiboRetrace Indie is a custom indicator created for those using Fibonacci indicator for trading. It enables the traders to use it independently and without limitations. This is created as an automated Fibonacci custom indicator that automatically plots itself when a trader attaches it to his chart, it will scan the chart and locate the recent trend direction either upward trend or downtrend and plot itself the way it should be. So there is no hassles looking for trend direction by the users, thi
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
Fibo Trading System
Opengates Success International
Indicators
This indicator is for those trading Engulf Candles – Bearish and Bullish. It can also be used in conjunction with another trading system. What it does is that you can use it to measure a candle for a Risk Reward 1: 1 for an easily attainable target. When attached to a chart, it picks on any current candle on the chart but if you want to use it with another candle, you will have to change the ‘0’ default value for current candle in the parameter setting to any value to get the candle position beg
Full Dashboard Trade Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Full Dashboard Trade Panel Utility is built to perform overall task of trades and order managements to make trading an easy task for every trader that bought and using it. It comprises of three sections with each having a shift setting for a convenient placement as desired: 1.        Trades Managements Panel 2.        Basket Trades Panel 3.        Symbol and Time frame Changer Each of these three sections has its own unique functions and roles to perform for a complete enjoyable forex trading ex
Basket Trades Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Basket trading is very interesting for those who are familiar with it. It is also very profitable if you know your way round BUT can be very destructive to anyone’s account if care is not taken. However, there are Basket traders all around making good incomes with it with ease. What it can do: This utility is created for them to remove the stress of opening trade on each of the currency symbol group. At just a click, it opens the symbol’s entire group of currency pair ORDERS in any of the direct
Symbol and Time frame Changer
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Symbol and Time frame Changer is an indicator created to save the trader from the stress of opening several charts windows on PC by enabling him or her to switch from one Currency pair to another and also be able to switch from one Time frame to another (displays the whole 9 Time frames) with the aid of the buttons on the chart. ·          You can customize the color of the buttons to your preferred color ·          You can choose the size you desire for the buttons ·          You can also choos
Partial Close Wizard Script
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Partial Close Wizard Script is a script created to execute a partial close on any already profitable order in order to permanently lock in some part of the profits and reduce the lot size in the process. It can also be used to reduce the loss presently incurring on a trading account by cutting part of the loss and reduce the lot size to save the account from being wiped out. How to use: It is easy to use; just attach it to the chart of the same currency pair you intend to close the part of the p
Forex Daily Percentage Calculator
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Forex Daily Percentage Calculator Forex Daily Percentage Calculator indicator is created for the Trader who cherishes the discipline of choosing only a percentage of their Trading account balance as profit per trade, per time or day. All you need to do is enter your desired percentage of your account balance, enable the notification popup alert to know when it has been attained so as to get out of the market till another day or trade. This helps the traders who are using it to determine a certai
Open Orders Engineering Panel
Opengates Success International
Utilities
Open Orders Engineering Panel This Utility is NOT created to open any order or trade for Traders but to manage open orders in diverse ways with these 15 different functions On-chart BUTTONS features: Apply TP: Apply Take-Profit to any order without take-profit Apply SL: Apply Stop-loss to any order without stop-loss Apply TP and SL: Apply both Take-Profit and Stop-loss to any order without them Cancel TP: You can cancel your Take-profit Cancel SL:   You can cancel your Stop-loss Cancel TP and SL
Auto Chart Updater
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Auto Chart Updater Indicator is created to update the window chart for any indicator, expert or any trading program receive fresh data retrieval at xx period interval set by the user as a preference. It is laced with on-chart Candle clock to give the user the sense of time when the updater would refresh the chart or the remaining time for the candle/session to end. It also has an option for the user to choose when exactly does he/she wants the Updater to update the chart. The User can also selec
Mini FFMV Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MINI FFMV Dashboard MINI FFMV Dashboard is a MINIATURE custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4 USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how) COMPONENTS: Trend: Overall tren
Mini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
1 (1)
Indicators
Mini Forex Market-View Dashboard and Mini-CSM Mini Full Forex Market View Dashboard is a miniature creation of FULL FOREX MARKET_VIEW Custom indicator created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market but in a partial matter to make it conscise. It is useful most especially for those who don't like bogus indicators or those who have a PC with limited screen size. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. THIS IS A MicroMini size of the FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW DASHBOARD INDICATOR. This is for those who don't like the Indicator to cover all the charts and for those who don't like BOGU S things. They practically perform the same operation but MicroMini FFMV Dashb
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
Indicators
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard+CSM This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. To add value to the trading operation, Currency Strength Meter is added to it in order to consolidate the effective work of this indicator. THIS IS A MicroMini size of the FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW DASHBOARD INDICATOR with CSM added. This is for those who d
Mini Crypto Trading Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Micro Crypto Trading Dashboard This is a custom indicator created to give CRYPTO TRADERS a full view of what is going on in the Crypto market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. This is a Micro size of the Compact Crypto Market Trading Dashboard Indicator created mainly for trading Crypto Currencies Markets for a living. They practically perform the same operation but MicroMini FFMV Dashboard has a few features.
Compact FFMV Dashbaord
Opengates Success International
Indicators
Compact FFMV Dashboard Compact FFMV Dashboard is a little trimmed custom indicator of FULL FOREX MARKET-VIEW DASHBOARD created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. It shows as many as 30 currency pairs or as allowed to display in the Market Watch of your MT4 USAGE: For Solo Trading For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how) For Signal confirmat
GridBreakTimeSuper
Opengates Success International
Utilities
GridBreakTimeSuper is a Utility created based on grid trading strategies. It opens any number of Buystops and Sellstops orders respectively as defined by the User with a predetermined gap up and down from the current price as also set by the User. This EA works based on time set by the User for opening and closing of all orders and trades once in a day according to the time set by user. The general idea here is that each currency pair has specific time that breakout is always most likely as ther
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record time or may NOT even be re
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