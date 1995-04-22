FxProTrader

FxProTrader is a multifunctional half-automatic trading system that allows you to trade both manually and automatically.

The algorithm includes 3 automatic trading strategies (1 trend and 2 flat).

The trader independently analyzes the trading situation and makes a decision on which trading strategy to include.

Attention! Not all buttons work correctly in the strategy tester.

Presented in the form of 4 graphic panels:

1 Panel - the main trading panel responsible for manual trading.

Allows you to open market and limit orders and regulate risks. It also contains a block responsible for displaying breakout levels from 3 different time periods - current, H4 and D1. In addition, there is a special function that allows you to set a price range and set up notifications when the price goes out of this range through alerts, as well as set up the inclusion of auto-trading mode.

2 Panel - responsible for the auto-trading block.

Allows you to enable/disable auto-trading, buying and selling. Choose a trend/flat strategy. Enable/disable 1st and 2nd entry points using the trend strategy. Enable/disable flat strategies 1 and 2.

3 Panel - market scanner.

Displays the number of breakout levels in a row for the trading instruments specified in the settings and their direction. Allows you to quickly analyze trading instruments by switching them using buttons.

4 Panel - a number of auxiliary functions:
  • "Close chart" - closing the current chart.
  • "Clear" - clearing the chart from unnecessary graphic objects.
  • "Colorizer" - allows you to paint the chart and levels with different color options by pressing one button.
  • "History" - displays trading history on the chart.
  • "Del_ind" - deletes all indicators.
  • "Screenshot" - takes a screenshot to the folder specified in the settings.
  • "Show trades" - displays all open trades on the chart, and also makes it possible to manage open orders directly from the chart.
  • "Mini-chart" - displays a window with an additional chart with the specified time period.
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This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Area51 Little Helper
Valeri Balachnin
Utilities
This small tool takes over the manually opened positions and treats them according to the predefined settings with the dynamic stop loss and Money Management, which predicts which position size should be used for the trade. The program dynamically tracks the stop loss as soon as the position comes into the plus. Possible commissions and swaps are taken into calculation. It should only be installed on one chart window per symbol. Settings LotRiskPercent = 25 - Percentage of the item size. Calcul
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Asia Balance
Vitaliy Boltenkov
Experts
Asia Balance is a multi-currency night trading robot, which only trades during the calm market period. The monitoring of the demo account is available now. Monitoring : www.mql5.com/en/signals/425078 (started on 2018.05.07) The Expert Advisor determines the range of the night corridor of the price movement and enters a trade when a signal emerges. A fixed StopLoss is used. TakeProfit is floating , it is set at the opposite border of the volatility channel. The EA has a built-in algorithm for ear
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