Capital management trade assistant expert

Capital management trade assistant expert

The function of the capital management expert is for positions, this expert helps the user to take Sell and Buy positions without calculating the amount of the lot, it also automatically observes the SL and TP points for the positions and on the price chart It registers, calculates the trading volume according to the balance, automatically considers the reverse position or hedge for the opened positions, of course, optionally, the selection of the SL and TP point is very easy using the indicators on the chart. will be done.
This expert actually makes the trading process very simple and easy for the trader, and the trader can easily make his trades.

Expert feature of capital management trading assistant

  1.  Simple and user-friendly interface
  2.  Precise and simple operation
  3.  High accuracy in positioning and specifying points
  4.  Accurate measurements and calculations on the chart
  5.  Economical compared to other similar experts


Recommended products
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Experts
General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
LimitOrder Assistant
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
Limit Order Assistant EA This Expert Advisors will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is an EA which can assist our first Order. ex. if we do instant Order Buy then EA will place multiple Buy Limit Pending Order  if we do Sell Order then it will place muliple Sell Limit It also can set up Multiply in Lot size every position.  Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Limit Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each
TradeOnFree
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The trading robot is not limited by settings, but the test version works for several days. It uses mathematical analysis of the market, as well as for filtering It uses data from 2 indicators. It works with all accounts. It is possible to trade with a minimum balance. Stoploss is not used, the robot is initialized averaging algorithm. You can always limit the maximum number of transactions in the settings. Choose a lot size so that on your trading account there was the necessary amount of funds
SIA martingale grid and hedging
Mohammad Siahi
Utilities
This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable. The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level. Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.                                 Time frame : not important.                                Deposit
Semi Auto OTE Plus
Jonathan Luu
Utilities
This is a Semi Automated OTE EA based on the free teachings of ICT. One of the biggest challenges in trading is related to executing and managing trades. After analyzing charts, draw an OTE Fibonacci and turn on the EA. It will automatically execute orders based on the Fibonacci level of your placement and protect any open positions when in profit. Please review the documentation that accompanies this product. *PLUS VERSION REMOVES LOT SIZE LIMIT THAT IS IN THE FREE VERSION* Auto Lot Calculat
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Ping MT4
Vagif Shabanov
Utilities
Ping: Ваш незаменимый инструмент для надёжной торговли Ваш интернет-провайдер и VPS обещают стабильное соединение, но действительно ли вы можете им доверять? В мире, где каждая миллисекунда имеет значение, медленное или нестабильное соединение может обернуться упущенной прибылью или убытками. Ping позволяет вам:  * Принимать осознанные решения: Наглядно сравнивайте скорость разных VPS-серверов и брокеров, чтобы выбрать самое быстрое и надёжное соединение для вашей стратегии. * Исключить риски: О
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Robot Dream
Serhii Bernatskyi
Experts
Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe. Based on the Smart Gread indicator. Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit. Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200 ). Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot). Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2 ). Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10 ). To disable the adviser, there are special functions: StopRightNow - all orders will close rig
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Utilities
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Experts
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
JoyBoy EA
Shamary A Guy
Utilities
JoyBoy EA advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of about 12 hours. This EA does not use Martingale or Grid strategy Makes it safer for your capital. You can also use this EA to pass prop firm Challenges because of its very low drawdowns and stable profits. Support currency: EURNZD
Virtual Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
Virtual Scalper - the most safe for your deposit the automated adviser. Not martingale. EA uses unique innovative algorithm of an input in the transaction, based on the virtual pending orders. EA is adapted on trade on high-volatile market and economic news. Thus EA is not included into the transaction at raised spread. Minimum deposit for trade 100$ For trade the broker with low spread (from 0 - to 10 on a 5-sign) is used ECN. Pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY.  Timeframe M1 - M5. Parametrs:  Stoplo
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Copy Trade Pro
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Utilities
Master Copy Trade PRO – Premium Master (Sender) EA Advanced Copy Trading Solution for MT4 – Professional Signal Broadcasting System Master Copy Trade Pro is a powerful and reliable Master (Sender) Expert Advisor designed to broadcast your trading signals from one MT4 terminal to multiple Slave accounts with precision and full control. Slab EA Free Download Link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185089?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description Built for serious traders, signal providers
Easy Trade Executor MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT4. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you shou
Micron
Ivan Simonika
Experts
We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes. Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work wit
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
EA Gold EZIndy
Mr Kraisit Chompungam
Experts
Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy: You get profit from trading every day It can work with other EAs and trading systems The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually. All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically How to set up EA Gold EZIndy: Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal To activate the news filter, you n
Smarter Trade Manager
Khalil Abokwaik
5 (2)
Utilities
Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Currency Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Magic Number Profit and Loss
Trailing Stop Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
Fixed SL and TP EA MT4
Oladimeji Ogunseye
Utilities
EA Settings Guide 1. StopLoss What it does: Sets a protective stop loss in pips. Default behavior: If set to 0 , the EA will not apply a stop loss. Example: If you set StopLoss = 30 , every trade without a stop loss will automatically be given a 30-pip stop loss. 2. TakeProfit What it does: Sets a take profit target in pips. Default behavior: If set to 0 , the EA will not apply a take profit. Example: If you set TakeProfit = 50 , trades without a take profit will automatically be given a 50-
LoLFx
Sergey Kruglov
3 (1)
Experts
LoLFx is a scalper Expert Advisor which uses the strategy of support and resistance lines breakthrough. Fully automated. Designed for trading EURUSD, a low spread broker is preferred. The EA independently detects support and resistance lines and places pending orders. When the market changes it removes old pending orders and places new ones. Just in case, orders are placed with preset stops to avoid significant losses in emergency situations, for example in case of Internet disconnection. Virtua
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
More from author
TFM Multicross signal finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
TFM MULTI CROSS expert MT4 TFM MULTI CROSS expert can receive different signals and send them to the user using 3 moving average indicators . This expert can help the trader to recognize different crosses in any time frame. This expert is a new version of forex signal finder experts, which has high speed, high efficiency and accuracy. By purchasing Expert Multi cross, you can easily find the crosses created in your watch list in the stock market and forex. General features of TFM MULTI CROSS
Ichimoku signal finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
Ichimoku signal finder expert Expert Ichimoku Analyzer is a very suitable tool for analyzing and checking standard Ichimoku indicator signals. This expert with the name TFI ICHIMOKU is one of the fast series experts that has the ability to send signals to email and mobile phones and due to its special technical features, it can quickly check the symbols in the watch list and check the signals. by buying Ichimoku Expert, you can find Ichimoku signals in the shortest time. TFI ICHIMOKU TFI ICHIMOK
Expert or Super Trend signal finder robot for MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
Expert or Super Trend signal finder robot for MT4 The super trend indicator is a trend indicator that is very widely used in technical analysis, this indicator has two main tasks, the first task is to identify and recognize the market trend and the task of identifying buy and sell positions, but in order for us to be able to To check all the shares or currency pairs with which we do our transactions, we must compare each currency pair or share with this indicator one by one, so that we can find
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
RF Trailing MT4 trading assistant robot
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
RF Trailing MT4 trading assistant robot The Risk Free Trailing Stop expert is one of the experts designed by the active intelligence programming team, which is designed using the experience and skill of many years in financial markets programming of this expert. This expert is designed for the Metatrader 4 platform and has many attractive features that have a very positive effect on your trading process. Profit and loss limit management is one of the most effective factors in the success of a t
Expert Slider for MetaTrader 4
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
Expert Slider for MetaTrader 4 Expert Slider is one of the most widely used experts in the Forex financial market and Metatrader 4. Using this expert, you can easily design several slides for yourself and save several currency pairs with different templates, and according to the timer used for Each slide you set, view different currency pairs with the desired template and continue your analysis and reviews. In the technical specifications section of this expert, there are many options that can b
Expert trade panel MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
Expert trade panel MT4 The Expert Trade Panel consists of two sections, the panel and indicators, which you can see immediately after running the Expert on Metatrader, the Trade Panel is a tool that makes the trading process easy for the trader so that the trader can quickly and do your transactions easily. One of the features of this panel is that it has two parts. According to his needs, the trader can use both the indicator part of this panel and the panel part. Using this panel, the trader c
Expert SL TP Dollar panel MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
Expert SL TP USD panel MT4 SL TP USD Panel expert is one of the practical experts in the field of Forex financial market, which is designed for the Metatrader 4 platform, this expert helps the trader to determine the dollar profit and loss limit for himself. The function of the expert is that the trader decides to close the position after, for example, $10 profit, or close the position after, for example, $5 loss. You can use Inexpert easily and control your trading performance.
Candle finder robot MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilities
Candle finder robot MT4 Candle finder robot is one of the trading assistant tools that helps the trader, this tool helps the trader to examine all the currency pairs that are in the Metatrader watch list in detail within a few seconds. Find the desired signals. According to the strategy that is defined for this robot, in your watch list, it carefully looks for trend change candles, there are many trend change candles that traders use in their trading decisions. This robot can simply check all t
Safe Trade Indicator MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicators
Safe Trade Indicator MT4 The Safe Trade indicator is an analytical and technical tool that has different features and very accurate signals. This indicator can be used in various markets such as the stock market and the forex market. It states and also provides buy and sell signals. Features of the Safe Trade indicator Receiving signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application. Receive signals by email. Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Metatrader. Rec
TLBD Chart Indicator MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicators
TLBD Chart Indicator MT4 Drawing a trend line in price charts is one of the most important methods to identify the market trend, many traders use the trend line break for positioning because they believe that the trend line break means changing the trend and creating a new trend. As a result, the breaking of the trend line is an important sign for traders to open their positions in the direction of the trend. The TLBD indicator is a very suitable tool for detecting the breaking of dynamic trend
Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicators
Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
Scalp With Trend Finder And Signal Finder Dema 3
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicators
Buy DEMA 3 Scalp  Indicator, Signaling and Trend Finder for Forex DEMA 3 indicator is a professional indicator for finding trends as well as finding entry and exit points for a symbol. This indicator is designed based on the DEMA indicator, which can tell you the signals accurately and quickly. The DEMA 3 indicator can give you accurate and early entry points for swings. Features of the DEMA indicator 3 Receive signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application. Receive signals by ema
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review