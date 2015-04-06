Switches
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Switches bot works using the Technical indicator. Work only with the USDCAD currency pair, period H1. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (USDCAD) with a single setting. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. Recommended 1000 $. It is necessary to test the bot both on all ticks and in any other mode, the opening prices are also suitable.
OPTIONS
CENTRAL Group:
- Magic - Stamp of an expert.
QUOTA group:
- StartVolume - Lot, works if the "OnRisk" field is disabled.
- OnRisk - sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit.
- PercentRisk - The basis for calculating the risk.
STOPS group:
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit.
- TotalEquityRisk - maximum drawdown for closing the deposit.
- TotalEquityProfit - Maximum profit for closing a deposit.
MOVEMENT group:
- ModernDirection - Direction filter.
- ModernInterval - Interval filter.
TRAILING group:
- TrailingOn - trailing stop, switch.
- TrailingStart - trailing start.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop
INDICATOR group:
- Segment - Signal indicator parameters.