BollingerBands RSI Robot

BB RSI Robot is made for any level of users: Beginners can use it as it is, Experts can fully customize it.

Bollinger Bands and RSI based algorithms for autotrading: it follows 3 Bollinger Bands and RSI levels and places orders with all values computed when the algorithm gives a green flag. Order values use algorithms for risk management per trade and pips calculator. Each placed order is closely followed to be modified if more accurate Take Profit value is computed.

BB RSI Robot is fully customizable. You can set:

- Risk per trade (default: 0.02);
- Bollinger Bands period;
- BB Standard Deviation Entry;
- BB Standard Deviation Take Profit;
- BB Standard Deviation Stop Loss;
- RSI period;
- RSI Lower Level;
- RSI Upper Level;

Our recommendation is to be used on currency pairs that are strongly related.



Please test it before use as not all currencies are profitable!
Use it on your own risk, as any other EA, using it can result in loosing part or all account.

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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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