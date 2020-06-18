Trend Line Channel

This indicators automatically draws the Trend Channels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.

It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.

Get an alternative version of this indicator here: https://youtu.be/lt7Wn_bfjPE

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Parameters

1) Which trend do you want to see ? Short_Term Trend or Long_Term Trend.

Note: Short term trend is meant for H1 timeframe and Long term trend is for D1 timeframe.

2) Color of trend lines.