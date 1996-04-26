Trading with the Uniq Trend indicator is as simple as possible, if a blue arrow pointing up appears on the chart, a buy trade is opened. In the same case, if you see a red arrow pointing in the downward direction, open a sell order.





That is, everything is as simple as possible, positions are closed in the opposite way, that is, as soon as a signal is received to open an order in the direction opposite to your position. For example, you opened a long position (for sale), close it when a red arrow appears pointing down.





This is a handy tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to take a look at this indicator. If you are not sure how to determine the inflection point of the trend and are concerned about how to draw trend lines, then this indicator is for you. From now on, you do not need to sit near the computer and analyze the price; use this indicator instead.