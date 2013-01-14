DeletePendingOrderTune

Script for deleting pending orders

If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script.

Usage:



Run the script on a chart.

Input parameters:

Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of messages displayed (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish).

Use Magic: (0 - ignore Magic, else - only this Magic) - if set to zero, the magic number is not considered. Otherwise the script deletes only orders with the specified magic number.

Use Symbol: ("" - ignore, else EURUSD, gbpusd) - specify a symbol, for which you need to delete pending orders. If it is left empty, the script deletes all orders.

Use Order type: ("" - All, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP, ...) - if is left empty, the script deletes all types of pending orders, otherwise it deletes only orders of the specified type.

The number of tries to delete order - number of attempts to delete orders.

If you don't need to adjust parameters, use the following script https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/626

You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2785