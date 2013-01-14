DeletePendingOrderTune
- Utilities
- Konstantin Chernov
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 6 February 2021
Script for deleting pending orders
If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script.
Usage:
Run the script on a chart.
Input parameters:
- Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of messages displayed (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish).
- Use Magic: (0 - ignore Magic, else - only this Magic) - if set to zero, the magic number is not considered. Otherwise the script deletes only orders with the specified magic number.
- Use Symbol: ("" - ignore, else EURUSD, gbpusd) - specify a symbol, for which you need to delete pending orders. If it is left empty, the script deletes all orders.
- Use Order type: ("" - All, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP, ...) - if is left empty, the script deletes all types of pending orders, otherwise it deletes only orders of the specified type.
- The number of tries to delete order - number of attempts to delete orders.
