Time to Close Candle

TimeToClose

The "TimeToClose" indicator is an essential tool for traders who need to monitor the remaining time before a candle closes. This indicator displays the remaining time directly on the BID line, providing a clear and precise reference during real-time trading.

Key Features:

  • Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close.
  • Direct integration on the BID line for better visualization.
  • Simple and user-friendly configuration.
  • Ideal for all types of traders, from beginners to professionals.

Advantages:

  • Improves time management during technical analysis.
  • Helps traders make informed and timely decisions.
  • Compatible with the MT5 platform.

This indicator is free and easy to install. Download it now and enhance your trading experience with precise candle closing time visualization.


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Utilities
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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