Time to Close Candle

TimeToClose

The "TimeToClose" indicator is an essential tool for traders who need to monitor the remaining time before a candle closes. This indicator displays the remaining time directly on the BID line, providing a clear and precise reference during real-time trading.

Key Features:

Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close.

Direct integration on the BID line for better visualization.

Simple and user-friendly configuration.

Ideal for all types of traders, from beginners to professionals.

Advantages:

Improves time management during technical analysis.

Helps traders make informed and timely decisions.

Compatible with the MT5 platform.

This indicator is free and easy to install. Download it now and enhance your trading experience with precise candle closing time visualization.



