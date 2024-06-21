Time to Close Candle
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
TimeToClose
The "TimeToClose" indicator is an essential tool for traders who need to monitor the remaining time before a candle closes. This indicator displays the remaining time directly on the BID line, providing a clear and precise reference during real-time trading.
Key Features:
- Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close.
- Direct integration on the BID line for better visualization.
- Simple and user-friendly configuration.
- Ideal for all types of traders, from beginners to professionals.
Advantages:
- Improves time management during technical analysis.
- Helps traders make informed and timely decisions.
- Compatible with the MT5 platform.
This indicator is free and easy to install. Download it now and enhance your trading experience with precise candle closing time visualization.