CloseAllPositionTune

A script for closing positions

If you need to quickly close several positions, but it requires specifying maximal deviation and the number of attempt to close, this script will do all the routine for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script.

Usage:

Run the script on a chart.

Input Parameters:

  • Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish).
  • Slippage - acceptable slippage when closing. Specified as for 4-digit quotes, for 3 and 5-digit quotes the script will make the appropriate conversion itself.
  • The number of tries to close position - number of attempts to close position.

If you don't need to adjust input parameters, use this script https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/624

You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2783

Filter:
[Deleted] 2019.01.14 08:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vadim Strelkov
7710
Vadim Strelkov 2014.04.29 07:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review