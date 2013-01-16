CreateGridOrdersTune

A script for opening a grid of orders

If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) on a certain distance from the current price, this script will do all the routine for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script.

Usage:

Run the script on a chart.

Input Parameters:

  • Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish).
  • Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order".
  • Lot - lot size for pending orders.
  • Use Order type - type of pending orders.
  • The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points.
  • Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
  • The distance in between orders - distance between orders in points.
  • Profit in points - profit in points.
  • Loss in points - loss in points.
  • eEqualProfit - use one common take profit set for the last order. If disabled, an individual take profit will be set for each order on the specified distance.
  • EqualLoss - use one common stop loss set for the last order. If disabled, an individual stop loss will be set for each order on the specified distance.
  • Slippage - slippage.
  • The number of tries to create orders - number of attempts to create orders.
  • Magic - you can set a magic number for the orders created.

Values are specified as for 4-digit quotes, for 3 and 5-digit quotes the script will make the appropriate conversion itself.

You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2979

