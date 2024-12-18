Close All Buy and Sell Huki

This is an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to support manual and automatic order closing.

Main Features:

  • Automatically adjust Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all buy and sell orders based on the specified points.
  • Automatically close buy or sell orders when the specified profit level is reached.
  • Automatically close all buy and sell orders when their total profit reaches the desired level.
  • Can be closed manually: Buy orders, Sell orders, Close all with buttons
  • Display the average price of buy or sell orders on the chart.

Notes:

  • Since multiple features may operate simultaneously, the feature that meets its condition first will execute. Therefore, if you want to use only one feature, set the values for other features to a higher number. For example, if you only want to close buy orders based on points, set other inputs like TP (USD) to a large value.
  • Comm (Point): Convert the commission of your broker from USD to points accordingly.


Ahmd Hamd Abwzyd Hamd Ywns
355
Ahmd Hamd Abwzyd Hamd Ywns 2024.12.23 17:47 
 

very helpful thank you , if you can add lines indicating all trades "target" and "stop"

with option to adjust them directly from chart

Display news for EAs
Vu Kim Huyen
Indicators
This indicate will set the global variable GlobalVariableSet(" G_News ",1); when there is news.   You can add this indicator to any char, it is not necessary that the char has your EA Just add this code to your EA ( file mq5) to identify when there is news int news=0; if(GlobalVariableGet("G_News")==1) {news=1;} This is the identification code when there is news, how to handle it is up to you You can customize the pause time, customize the country you want to get news from...
FREE
Trailing Stop Huki
Vu Kim Huyen
Utilities
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) supporting Trailing Stop. Key Parameters: Trailstart (Point): The starting point of trailing from the average price of buy or sell orders. Trailstep (Point): The Trailing Step value. Comm (Point): Commission fee per lot for the account, typically calculated in USD. However, you need to convert it into points. For example, if the EU pair's commission per lot is $7, you convert it to 7 points. Times to modify real StopLoss (seconds): The time interval for modifying
FREE
Huki Hedge follow trend
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Trend-Based Hedge DCA EA. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the market moves unfavorably. Stop Loss (SL) for the entire sequence to preserve capital. Closes the entire sequence when the desired profit is achieved or when the best profit level is reached (most orders are closed individually by TP, leaving only a few orders for total closure). This EA performs best in trending, sidew
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Huki BW Sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This EA performs well in sideways markets. The above results are based on the default setup for the pairs GU, NU, and AC, which perform well during sideways market conditions. For other market phases with stronger trends, you should backtest and adjust the setup accordingly. The default setup works well for pairs with lower volatility such as EU, NU, AU, GU, AC, NC, and EG during low-volatility market conditions. Key Parameters to Note: Step Point Buy: Distance between buy orders. Step Point Se
Ahmd Hamd Abwzyd Hamd Ywns
355
Ahmd Hamd Abwzyd Hamd Ywns 2024.12.23 17:47 
 

very helpful thank you , if you can add lines indicating all trades "target" and "stop"

with option to adjust them directly from chart

