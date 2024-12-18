Close All Buy and Sell Huki
- Utilities
- Vu Kim Huyen
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 23 December 2024
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to support manual and automatic order closing.
Main Features:
- Automatically adjust Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all buy and sell orders based on the specified points.
- Automatically close buy or sell orders when the specified profit level is reached.
- Automatically close all buy and sell orders when their total profit reaches the desired level.
- Can be closed manually: Buy orders, Sell orders, Close all with buttons
- Display the average price of buy or sell orders on the chart.
Notes:
- Since multiple features may operate simultaneously, the feature that meets its condition first will execute. Therefore, if you want to use only one feature, set the values for other features to a higher number. For example, if you only want to close buy orders based on points, set other inputs like TP (USD) to a large value.
- Comm (Point): Convert the commission of your broker from USD to points accordingly.
very helpful thank you , if you can add lines indicating all trades "target" and "stop"
with option to adjust them directly from chart