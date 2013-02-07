CloseByLossOrProfit

CloseByLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes all positions as their total profit or loss reaches a specified value (in deposit currency). In addition, it can delete pending orders.

Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor.

Usage:

Run the Expert Advisor on a chart.

Input Parameters: 

  • Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish);
  • Profit in the currency - profit in points;
  • Loss in the currency - loss in points;
  • Delete of pending orders - delete pending orders after closing all positions;
  • View comment - show comment;
  • The number of tries to delete order - number of tries to delete an order or close a position (in case of requotes or other errors);
  • Slippage - slippage.

 If you need to track only specific symbols, use the following product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/700

Reply to review