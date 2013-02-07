CloseByLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes all positions as their total profit or loss reaches a specified value (in deposit currency). In addition, it can delete pending orders.

Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor.

Usage:

Run the Expert Advisor on a chart.

Input Parameters:

Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish);

Profit in the currency - profit in points;

Loss in the currency - loss in points;

Delete of pending orders - delete pending orders after closing all positions;

View comment - show comment;

The number of tries to delete order - number of tries to delete an order or close a position (in case of requotes or other errors);

Slippage - slippage.

