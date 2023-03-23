ChartColorMT5

Customize your charts with this simple utility.
Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later.
You can also add a text label on your chart.


--- Chart Colors--
  • Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below)
  • Background color
  • Foreground color
  • Grid color
  • Chart Up color
  • Chart Down color
  • Candle Bull color
  • Candle Bear color 
  • Line color
  • Volumes color
--- Label---
  • Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart
  • Label Position : chose one of the 4 corners
  • Text Size 
  • Font : Type the font name you want
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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