ChartColorMT5

Customize your charts with this simple utility.

Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later.

You can also add a text label on your chart.





--- Chart Colors--

Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below)

Background color

Foreground color

Grid color

Chart Up color

Chart Down color

Candle Bull color

Candle Bear color

Line color

Volumes color

--- Label---