CloseByLossOrProfitTune
- Utilities
- Konstantin Chernov
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 6 February 2021
- Activations: 5
CloseByLossOrProfitTune Expert Advisor closes a part of position as the total profit or loss for specified symbols reaches a specific value. The profit or loss level is specified in the deposit currency. In addition, the Expert Advisor can delete pending orders.
Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor.
Usage:
Run the Expert Advisor on a chart.
Input Parameters:
- Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish);
- Profit in the currency - profit in points;
- Loss in the currency - loss in points;
- Delete of pending orders - delete pending orders after closing all positions;
- View comment - show comment;
- Symbols for trading - symbols for tracking by the Expert Advisor;
- Symbols delimetr - symbol separator;
- Magic - magic number (if it is not equal to zero, the magic number will be considered when processing orders and positions);
- The number of tries to delete order - number of tries to delete an order or close a position (in case of requotes or other errors);
- Slippage - slippage.
