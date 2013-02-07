CloseByLossOrProfitTune

CloseByLossOrProfitTune Expert Advisor closes a part of position as the total profit or loss for specified symbols reaches a specific value. The profit or loss level is specified in the deposit currency. In addition, the Expert Advisor can delete pending orders.

Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor.

Usage:

Run the Expert Advisor on a chart.

Input Parameters:

  • Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish);
  • Profit in the currency - profit in points;
  • Loss in the currency - loss in points;
  • Delete of pending orders - delete pending orders after closing all positions;
  • View comment - show comment;
  • Symbols for trading - symbols for tracking by the Expert Advisor;
  • Symbols delimetr - symbol separator;
  • Magic - magic number (if it is not equal to zero, the magic number will be considered when processing orders and positions);
  • The number of tries to delete order - number of tries to delete an order or close a position (in case of requotes or other errors);
  • Slippage - slippage.
Filter:
zhuweidong
19
zhuweidong 2020.10.20 05:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin Chernov
9141
Reply from developer Konstantin Chernov 2020.10.20 14:32
Reply to review