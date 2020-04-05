Cci sniper EA

Sniper EA V2 — CCI Reversal Trading Robot with Confirmed Entry Filter
Stop trading every CCI spike. Wait for the reversal that actually confirms.

Sniper EA V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a refined CCI (Commodity Channel Index) reversal strategy. Instead of firing the instant CCI touches an overbought or oversold level — a habit that gets most basic CCI bots caught entering right before price keeps trending against them — Sniper EA V2 waits for a confirmed pullback from the extreme on a fully closed candle before it commits to a trade. The result is fewer, more deliberate entries instead of a flood of premature ones.


Why traders choose Sniper EA V2

1.Confirmed reversal entry, not raw threshold touch. CCI must reach a configurable extreme level and then pull back by a set margin before the EA acts — filtering out spikes where momentum is still trending straight through.

2. Closed-candle logic. All entry decisions are evaluated on the last fully closed bar, never a live, still-forming candle — eliminating the tick-by-tick noise that causes false signals on faster timeframes.
3. No martingale, no lot escalation. Every trade uses a single fixed lot size. No doubling down, no chain risk, no account blow-up scenarios from adverse runs.
4. Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Auto-Trailing Stop. Every position is protected from entry, and profits are locked in progressively as the trade moves in your favor.
5. Multiple concurrent positions supported. Configure how many trades the EA is allowed to hold open at once instead of being limited to one at a time.

6. Auto-tuning per instrument. Built-in, separately configurable parameter profiles for Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and Volatility Index synthetic instruments — the EA detects the chart symbol and applies the right settings automatically.

7. Daily profit target and daily loss limit. Choose to have the EA stop opening new trades once your daily goal is hit, or let it keep running — and set a hard daily loss ceiling to protect your account on a bad day.

8. Visual trade markers. Buy/sell/close arrows, connecting trade lines, and an on-chart info panel showing live floating P/L, daily P/L, open position count, and which instrument profile is active.

Safety-gated timeframes. Runs only on M1, M2, and M5 charts, preventing accidental misuse on timeframes it wasn't designed for.


How it works
The EA tracks CCI(14/34 — configurable) on the chart's timeframe.
When CCI reaches a defined extreme (overbought or oversold) and then pulls back by a confirmed number of points, an entry signal is generated.
A position opens with your configured lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit already attached.
As price moves favorably, the Auto-Trailing Stop steps the Stop Loss forward to lock in gains.
Positions also close automatically when CCI reaches the opposite extreme, optionally only when the trade is already in profit.
Daily profit/loss tracking resets automatically at the start of each trading day.
Recommended use
Timeframes: M1, M2, M5
Instruments: Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), major Volatility Index synthetics — each with its own tunable parameter profile
Account type: Any MT5 account with hedging or netting support
Recommended: test thoroughly on a demo account and tune the CCI extreme level, reversal confirmation margin, Stop Loss/Take Profit, and trailing stop distances to your broker's spread and the specific instrument's volatility before running live
Key inputs
Setting
Purpose
CCI Period / Price
Core indicator configuration
CCI Entry Extreme Level
How far CCI must spike before a signal can arm
CCI Reversal Confirm Points
How much pullback is required to confirm the reversal
Max Open Positions
Caps concurrent trades
Stop Loss / Take Profit (points)
Per-instrument, fully configurable
Trailing Stop / Step (points)
Per-instrument auto-trailing behavior
Daily Profit Target / Daily Loss Limit
Automatic daily risk controls
Per-symbol profiles (BTC / Gold / Volatility Index)

Auto-applied tuned settings by instrument


Important disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and synthetic indices on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance — including any backtest or demo results — is not indicative of future results. No trading strategy or algorithm can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first, only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and use the built-in risk controls (Stop Loss, daily loss limit) appropriate to your own risk tolerance.
Suggested MQL5 Market category: Expert Advisors → Trend / Oscillators
Suggested tags: CCI, reversal, scalping, gold, bitcoin, volatility index, trailing stop, risk management
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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