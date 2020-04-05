RSI Divergence Nasdaq H4 EA by VelocityWaveX

VelocityWaveX SDIV

Fully Automated Structural RSI Divergence Expert Advisor
Designed for Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) • Optimised for H4 (4 Hour)

Key Features

Fully automated trading
RSI divergence detection
Market structure confirmation
Campaign-style position management
Automatic position expansion
Dynamic ATR stop management
Risk-based position sizing
Designed specifically for Nasdaq H4

MyfxBook VERIFIED - Follow forward testing of VelocityWaveX SDIV on MyfxBook. Started July-2026


Overview

VelocityWaveX SDIV (Structural Divergence) is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) on the H4 timeframe.

The strategy combines RSI divergence detection with market structure confirmation to identify potential trend continuation opportunities and automatically manage the resulting trading campaign.

Rather than entering immediately following divergence, the Expert Advisor waits for additional structural confirmation before opening an initial position. Once a campaign has been initiated, the EA manages entries, additional positions and protective stop management automatically.

Instead of treating each position independently, VelocityWaveX SDIV manages trades as part of a structured campaign, allowing exposure to build progressively as further qualifying market conditions are confirmed.

Important: VelocityWaveX SDIV is a selective trend-following Expert Advisor. Trades are executed only when all divergence, structure and campaign conditions are satisfied. As a result, it is normal for the EA to remain inactive for extended periods while waiting for qualifying market conditions.

How it Works

Fully Automated Trading

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the market, identifies qualifying opportunities, executes trades and manages open positions automatically.

No manual trade execution is required once the EA has been configured.

RSI Divergence Detection

VelocityWaveX SDIV continuously monitors RSI for qualifying divergence conditions that may indicate weakening downside momentum before confirming market structure for potential trend continuation.

Market Structure Confirmation

Rather than entering immediately following divergence, the Expert Advisor waits for structural confirmation before initiating a trading campaign.

This additional confirmation is intended to filter less favourable market conditions before initiating a campaign.

Campaign-Based Position Management

Instead of treating every trade as an isolated event, the Expert Advisor manages positions as part of an ongoing campaign.

Additional positions may be opened only when further structural confirmation is identified during an active trend.

Automated Position Expansion

As a campaign develops, the EA can automatically add positions following further confirmed market structure signals.

This allows exposure to be increased systematically while maintaining predefined risk management rules.

Dynamic Stop Management

Protective stop levels are automatically updated throughout an active campaign as market structure evolves.

This helps manage downside risk while allowing successful campaigns to continue developing.

Risk-Based Position Sizing

Trade volume is calculated automatically using the selected account risk percentage.

Position size therefore adjusts automatically as account equity changes.

Configurable Parameters

The Expert Advisor includes a range of adjustable settings allowing traders to configure:

• Risk percentage

• Position sizing

• Maximum campaign entries

• Maximum campaign exposure

• RSI settings

• ATR settings

• Stop management

• Trade management behaviour

Recommended Market Instrument

Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100)

Recommended Timeframe

H4 (4 Hour)

Although the Expert Advisor may operate on other instruments and timeframes, it has been designed and configured specifically for Nasdaq on the H4 timeframe.

Trading Process

The Expert Advisor follows a structured sequence throughout every trading campaign.

  1. Monitor RSI for qualifying divergence.
  2. Wait for market structure confirmation.
  3. Open the initial position.
  4. Monitor for additional structural confirmation.
  5. Add positions when qualifying conditions are satisfied.
  6. Continuously update protective stop levels throughout the campaign.
  7. Close the campaign when exit conditions are met.

This process is performed automatically without manual intervention.


Input Parameters

Risk Management

Risk Percent

Percentage of account equity risked on the initial campaign entry.

Divergence Settings

RSI Period

Controls the RSI calculation used when identifying qualifying divergence conditions.

Minimum Divergence Strength

Defines the minimum RSI divergence strength required before a setup becomes eligible for structural confirmation.

Structure Settings

Higher High Requirement

Number of consecutive higher highs required before the strategy becomes eligible to initiate a campaign.

Maximum Pivot Distance

Maximum number of pivot formations permitted following divergence before the setup is cancelled.

Position Management

Maximum Campaign Entries

Maximum number of positions that may be opened during a single trading campaign.

Max Total Volume per Campaign

Defines the maximum cumulative position size that may be built during an active trading campaign.

Once this limit is reached, no further positions will be added until the current campaign has been closed.

Higher values allow larger campaign exposure but also increase overall market risk.

Enable Additional Positions

Enable or disable automatic additional campaign entries.

ATR Settings

ATR Period

Average True Range calculation period.

ATR Multiplier

Multiplier applied when calculating protective stop placement throughout the trading campaign.

Trade Management

Risk Reward Ratio

Defines the reward multiple used when calculating the campaign target.

General Settings

Magic Number

Unique identifier used by the Expert Advisor.

Maximum Slippage

Maximum permitted execution slippage.

Installation

Attach the Expert Advisor to a Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) H4 chart.

Enable AutoTrading.

Configure your preferred risk settings.

Allow the Expert Advisor to monitor the market automatically.

Backtest Configurations

The attached screenshots include two historical backtest examples demonstrating different campaign exposure configurations.

Historical backtest results are included to demonstrate the behaviour of the Expert Advisor under the configurations shown and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future trading performance.

Screenshots 2 and 3 – Default Input Settings

The first backtest example (Screenshots 2 and 3) was performed using the default parameters supplied with VelocityWaveX SDIV.

These settings have been selected to provide a balanced combination of profitability, campaign management and risk control, and represent the recommended starting point for most users.

Screenshots 5 and 6 – Expanded Campaign Exposure Example

The second backtest example (Screenshots 5 and 6) demonstrates the effect of increasing a single campaign management parameter:

Max Total Volume per Campaign

  • Default Value: 5
  • Example Configuration: 100

Increasing this limit allows the Expert Advisor to continue expanding successful trading campaigns beyond the default campaign exposure limit.

During historical backtesting, this configuration produced higher overall returns than the default configuration shown in the attached screenshots. Historical results are provided for evaluation purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

The underlying trading strategy remains unchanged. Only the maximum permitted campaign exposure has been increased.

This example is provided to demonstrate the flexibility of the Expert Advisor. Traders should select campaign exposure limits appropriate for their own objectives, account size and risk tolerance.


Early Access

VelocityWaveX SDIV is currently offered at an introductory price while the product and user community continue to grow. Future versions may include additional functionality and pricing may be revised accordingly.


Important Information

VelocityWaveX SDIV is intended for traders who understand leveraged financial markets and automated trading.

Historical testing is provided for evaluation purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended that users familiarise themselves with the Expert Advisor using a demo account and appropriate risk settings.

Leveraged trading involves significant risk and may result in financial loss.

Recommended products
Zahav AI Trade
Wanida Detsomboonrat
Experts
Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow. Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market c
Turnaround EA
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
Experts
Turnaround EA  What Is It? Turnaround EA is a rules-based algorithmic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one of the most documented weekly seasonal patterns in the forex market — the early-week mean-reversion tendency. The EA opens a single long position at a configured time on a chosen entry day, holds through the week, and closes automatically at a pre-set exit time. No discretion. No missed signals. Pure automation. The Edge Markets have a statistically observable tendency
Akk vGold Master
Akkhadet Vijitto
Experts
AKK vGOD MASTER EA – Built for Long-Term Market Survival AKK vGOD MASTER is a next-generation Gold Trading Expert Advisor engineered with adaptive grid logic, institutional trend confirmation, and strict risk control systems. This EA is not designed for short-term hype — it is built for consistent growth across changing market conditions . Core Strengths Smart Trend-Aligned Entries Trades only in harmony with higher timeframe momentum using EMA structure + QM5 pattern logic. Hybrid Dy
Trend WIN B3
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Experts
Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade thro
Aethyr Algorithmic Trader MT5
Samuel Price
Experts
Welcome to the AETHYR ALGORITHMIC TRADER MT5 Aethyr Algorithmic Trader MT5 is an advanced adaptive momentum trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, engineered to provide intelligent trade execution, dynamic market analysis, and professional-grade risk management across highly volatile instruments. The system has been primarily optimised for BTCUSD trading and has also demonstrated compatibility across additional instruments, including XAUUSD (Gold), under suitable market conditions and bro
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
Red Gold EA
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Red Gold EA   is a fully automatic expert advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Moving Averages, Support Resistance, Candlestick Formations, and other MetaTrader indicators as confirmation. Each trading system has it own entry with hidden and fixed SL TP. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for  Gold  1H  time frame.  Main Features:    No Martingale.  No Grid. No Averaging.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name   -
AlphaNet AI Gold Pro
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro - AI-Powered Trading for XAUUSD H1 AI-Based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro is an Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD H1 trading. Combining LSTM neural network technology with dynamic risk management, this AI EA has been optimized for XAUUSD H1 conditions. For detailed setup instructions and parameter explanations, please see: Key Features LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) neural network architecture for adaptive learning AI analyzes 13 features: price patterns (OH
XAU Adaptive Titan
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD ADAPTIVE TITAN AI   The Ultimate AI-Driven Adaptive Gold Scalper XAUUSD Adaptive Titan AI is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Combining advanced Adaptive Support/Resistance logic, Dual MA Trend Filtering, and our proprietary Aegis Shield technology, this EA does not just trade—it thinks, it adapts, and it strikes with absolute precision. Unlike conventional trading systems that rely on static indicators, Adaptive Titan AI utilizes a multi-la
Proteus StarMan PRO
Youssef Esseghaiar
Experts
PROTEUS StarMan PRO AI #Elite The Prop‑Firm Ready Engine – Smart, Safe, Scalable   Why This EA Stands Out |   Risk‑First Design   | Stays within   strict drawdown limits   – built for challenge rules | |   Adaptive Intelligence   | Automatically chooses between   trend‑following   &   mean‑reversion   | |   Multi‑Pair Portfolio   | Diversified exposure across   5 major FX pairs   – smooth equity curve | |   Institutional Risk Mgmt   | Equity curve protection, exposure caps, c
NexusAlpha
Amitbhai Kanjibhai Vaghani
Experts
NexusAlpha is a highly optimized, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and capital protection, it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. By combining a high historical win rate with advanced trade management techniques, NexusAlpha aims to deliver consistent growth while keeping risk strictly contained. Whether you are seeking steady account growth or a reliable tool to pass proprietary trading firm evaluations, Nexu
Kamaitachi Pro MT5
Tawan Mein
Experts
Dear Traders, Welcome to Eternity Zero Product. KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13     This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.    - Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.    - lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.     - Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.    - with this feature your risk is not to
StructureFlow Compass
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
StructureFlow Compass  StructureFlow Compass is a multi-timeframe market structure Expert Advisor built for traders who read price the way institutional desks do — through the rhythm of swing highs and swing lows, not through a single lagging oscillator. At its core sits a self-contained structure-mapping engine that continuously scans price action for confirmed pivot points and classifies the market into a clear state: an unbroken sequence of Higher Highs and Higher Lows means uptrend, a sequen
The Gold Champion
Xian Qin Ceng
4.69 (13)
Experts
First release, discounted price of 399 USD!     The next price is 499 USD! The Gold Champion is a trend-following Expert Advisor (EA). Orders are placed when the price breaks through key levels. Immediately after entry, a small stop-loss is set, and as the price moves in your favor, a trailing stop is triggered to protect your principal and then your profits. There are no large stop-losses, no Martingale, no grid trading, so you don't have to worry about your account suddenly being wiped out. T
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
MultiPair Genius
Dylan Alain Sylvain Philippe Broissart
Experts
I am selling this robot reluctantly because it works very well, but I need initial capital to make a living. Once my capital goal is reached, it will be priced exorbitantly to prevent purchases (9999999$). However, it will remain available and updated for previous buyers. This robot trades three currency pairs simultaneously to hedge against market fluctuations. Don't forget to send me a message to get the robot's .set file. The robot trades EURUSD and EURGBP in the same direction and GBPUSD in
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
Experts
BTC AURA – Intelligent MT5 Robot BTC AURA is an advanced trading system developed to automate operations on BTCUSD , using a Reverse Martingale strategy with intelligent adjustments. The robot takes advantage of market breakouts and reversals, managing entries and lot sizes strategically, with time filters, day-of-week control, and a visual dashboard. With it, you can participate in Bitcoin’s volatility automatically, without manual intervention, while maintaining full protection with Stop Loss,
The Ghost Protocol EA
Anton Vizzhachii
5 (2)
Experts
THE GHOST PROTOCOL EA: ADVANCED PHASE ALIGNMENT ENGINE System ID: XAU-H1-PROT-GP Classification: Professional Quantitative Trading System V. EMPIRICAL VALIDATION: PRACTICAL PERFORMANCE VERIFICATION To substantiate the algorithm’s operational stability under genuine market conditions, the live trading signal is provided below. This monitoring serves as an empirical demonstration of the robustness inherent in our phase-alignment model. Analytical Note: It is advised to evaluate the system through
Smart Trade Manager Gestion de Posicion
Brian Gabriel Audala Matos
Experts
Intelligent Position Management based on Risk-Reward Ratios. Optimize your trading by eliminating emotional errors. Smart Trade Manager automates your partial trades and protects your position with algorithmic precision, adapting to any asset quickly and efficiently. Main Features: - Adjustable Dynamic Take Profit 1: Configure your partial take-profit based on your desired profit ratio (e.g., 1:1, 1:2.5, etc.). - Final Take Profit: Configure your position closure based on the RR you specify (
Selina
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
SELINA Selina EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger. Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institu
FREE
Titan Strength Pro
Marco De Donno
Experts
Titan Strength Pro    -  Where Currency Power Meets Smart Trading ===> Attention, the EA is not Plug and Play, it requires assistance, once purchased contact me <=== 2  Multi-Timeframe Analysis | 28 Currency Pairs | Smart Grid System |  Built-in Drawdown Protection User guide    |    Set File Medium/low Risk   |    Update Guide  Wha t Makes This EA Different? Unlike single-pair EAs that rely on one strategy, Titan Strength Pro  EA analyzes the entire Forex market simultaneously across 28 maj
John Wick Price Action Long Wick
Thawinchai Waharam
Experts
Reversal Price Action Strategy: Long Wick 1. Long Wick Reversal Candle Signal This EA strategy is based on long wick candlestick patterns—indicating strong market rejection or momentum shift: Buy Entry: Bullish candle with long lower wick + closes above EMASell Entry: Bearish candle with long upper wick + closes below EMA  2. Signal Filtering for Accuracy EMA Filter: Buy above EMA, Sell below EMA ADX Filter: No trade if ADX < 10 (low trend strength) Spread Control: Avoid trades during high spre
Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
1 (1)
Experts
Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
The Yen Scalper
Sai Ja Aung Sai Ja Aung
Experts
The Yen Scalper is a highly profitable scalping robot that trades the breakout of the last swing high and low.For money management,fixed stoploss and lot size are used.EA will enter entry once at a time,so there is no big equity drawdown.After some profits, Ea will use some amount of the profit for lot size.That will grow account size fast and safe.This EA does not need a lot of money. Low Risk Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1834544 Fast Profit Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Aurics Gold
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi
Experts
Auric Gold EA- An Intelligent Grid System with a Proprietary Core Logic Auric Gold EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It is engineered not just to trade, but to intelligently navigate the unique volatility of gold. Our core philosophy is to build sustainable, long-term growth by applying a disciplined and systematic approach to the market, turning its inherent fluctuations into consistent opportunities. The system's "brain" operate
Smart trand pullback EA
Tarsariya Mansukh Govindbhai
Experts
Smart Trend Pullback EA Smart Trend Pullback EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to trade major trends by identifying high-probability pullbacks using a combination of Moving Averages, RSI, ADX, and ATR indicators. It is fully optimized for stability, risk management, and automated market validation. Key Features Trend Following Logic: Utilizes fast and slow Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 50 & 200) to ensure trades are taken only in the direction of the dominant market trend.
MACD Trend Fusion Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Experts
MACD Trend Fusion Pro Professional Multi-Timeframe MACD Trading System MACD Trend Fusion Pro is a powerful multi-timeframe trading system designed to identify high-probability market opportunities by combining trend confirmation from higher timeframes with precise entry timing on lower timeframes. Unlike traditional MACD crossover indicators that often generate delayed signals, MACD Trend Fusion Pro focuses on momentum acceleration and trend alignment across multiple timeframes, helping traders
TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
Jason Smith
Experts
Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
More from author
Break of Structure Gold H2 EA by VelocityWaveX
Jonathan Alan Smith
Experts
VelocityWaveX SBOS Fully Automated Break of Structure Expert Advisor Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) • Optimised for H2 (2 Hour) Key Features Fully automated trading Break of Structure trend entries Campaign-style position management Automatic position expansion Dynamic ATR stop management Risk-based position sizing Designed specifically for Gold H2 MyfxBook VERIFIED.  Follow forward testing of VelocityWaveX SBOS on   MyfxBook . Started July-2026 Overview VelocityWaveX SBOS (Structured
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review